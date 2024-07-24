After a long wait, it looks like the first foldable iPhone flip phone might be on its way, arriving as soon as 2026. While we’ve heard rumors of a flippable or foldable Apple smartphone for years, a new report suggests that the tech giant is changing tact to grow its sales in China.

According to the details, Apple’s first foray into flip phones is currently in the research and development phase, with sources suggesting it’ll be similar in design to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 clamshell. Apple’s turnaround time is usually around two years, which means the device could arrive as early as 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series. We’d originally heard that the Silicon Valley tech giant was leaning more towards book-style foldable phones. However, given the success of clamshells from Samsung and Oppo in Asia, it isn’t a surprise to see the change of plan.

The new information is courtesy of tech blog Digitimes Asia, suggesting that Apple has already signed a contract with Samsung to supply its foldable displays. The report also posits that we shouldn’t expect a drastic difference between a standard iPhone and a future flip model, with Apple intent on recreating the dimensions. There’s some good news for manufacturers of iPhone cases, at least.

The only peculiar thing about this rumor is the deal with Samsung, as the Korean brand has the most to lose from Apple’s entry into the flip phone arena. As of 2024, Samsung accounts for just over 50% of global flip phone sales, surpassing second-place Oppo by 20%. Apple’s arrival would take a big chunk out of that market lead. Still, Samsung may be betting on Apple’s flip phone raising interest in flip phones in general, which it could capitalize on with its years of experience with the Z Flip series. Or, it might just be willing to take the cash that would come with a massive display order from Apple.

As ever, it’s not worth taking this iPhone flip phone rumor too seriously until Apple confirms the device. We’ve seen plenty of rumors of a foldable or flippable iPhone in recent years, with nothing coming to fruition. Still, at least there’s something to look forward to while we wait, with the iPhone 16 arriving in the next few weeks.