An iPhone Fold inspired by Apple's new iPhone Air? I'm sold already

Yes, Apple may have only just released the iPhone 17 line, but already rumors are intensifying about its heavily rumored iPhone Fold. Since Samsung fired the starting gun with foldable phones with its Galaxy Fold in 2019, Apple users have often wondered if they'd ever get the chance to buy a foldable iPhone that could perhaps be an iPad as well. Allegedly, there's not going to be much time to wait and see, as it seems to be coming next year, and its design could be inspired by the iPhone Air.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, via his 'Power On' newsletter, the foldable iPhone is on track to debut in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 line. But the real head-turner is what he's heard it will look like. "As for how the foldable iPhone will look, I am increasingly told that users should imagine two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side." He also speculated on the price point, which falls in line with the current top picks from our guide to the best foldable phones. "It's also going to be ridiculously expensive compared with past iPhones - I continue to believe it'll be at least $2,000."

Imagining two iPhone Air handsets sandwiched together, which fold out to a bigger device, makes a lot of sense. When you place the device in your hand, it's surprising just how thin it is at 5.6mm. With the iPhone 17 Pro coming at 8.75mm, as well as the M4 iPad Pro at 5.3mm, it's not hard to imagine a foldable iPhone coming close to the depth of these devices when folded out.

As for the price, Apple will likely position this foldable as an ultra-high-end iPhone next year. Packed with the latest CPU chip to succeed this year's A19 Pro, as well as the same camera upgrades as an iPhone 18 Pro, users can expect this foldable to be the best of both worlds from the iPhone and the iPad.

According to everything we've heard so far, the iPhone Fold could easily be a contender for our best iPhones for gaming list. I've been patiently waiting for an iPhone Fold, as I've always been keen on the form factor. Still, it's the thought of playing all my favorite games on it when unfolded, like Resident Evil 3 and Assassin's Creed Mirage, as well as the best Apple Arcade games, that really has me intrigued. Nevertheless, we could be a year away from seeing it, so if you've been waiting for it like I have, start saving now.

