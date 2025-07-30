We've been hearing rumors about Apple working on an iPhone Fold for years now, but in the last few months, the reports have ramped up significantly. The latest information suggests that the first foldable iPhone could be part of next year's iPhone 18 series line-up, but it's not all good news. It seems that the new form factor could set you back almost $2,000, which is more expensive than some of the brand's MacBook Pro laptops.

While new Apple devices routinely join our list of best gaming phones each year, with the most recent addition being the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Silicon Valley tech giant is facing more competition than ever from the Android contingent. With this in mind, it's no surprise that Apple is turning to the increasingly popular foldable form factor to try and keep things fresh, and it works for us, as we're already big fans of the gaming experience some of the best foldable phones have to offer. Combine a large internal display with Apple's famously powerful silicon, and the iPhone Fold sounds like a mobile gamer's dream.

This new information is courtesy of a report from CNBC, citing J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee. Chatterjee suggests that the foldable iPhone is launching with a creaseless display in 2026, while also pointing to the $1,999 price point. Outside of that, we still don't have much in the way of details telling us what to expect, but given the price point, we'd anticipate a new state-of-the-art chipset, an OLED display, and some impressive cameras. It'll need all of that if Apple wants potential consumers to pay over twice the cost of the current base model iPhone 16.

In all fairness, the suggested $1,999 price point for the iPhone Fold isn't that much of a surprise. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sits at almost exactly the same price point, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is only a little cheaper at $1,799. While the form factor and large display might make a foldable iPhone a great way to play the best iPhone games and Apple Arcade games, we'll have to wait to find out whether the specs are impressive enough to tempt potential upgrades to part with almost $2,000.

While this report is a lot more credible than some of the iPhone Fold rumors over the years, it's still worth noting that things can change, and we'll have to wait for Apple to announce the device before we count our metaphorical chickens.