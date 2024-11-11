Forget Apple Intelligence, it seems the iPhone is getting Google’s new AI tech

In a surprise move, it looks as if the Google Gemini app could be coming to iPhone, giving users another way to harness the power of AI. While we hadn’t expected Google to bring its AI assistant app to Apple devices, users in the Philippines are reporting that it is now available, and it seems that this is the testing grounds for a future global release.

For those who don’t know, the Google Gemini app is a standalone version of the AI-powered Gemini feature that we’ve seen Google integrate into the browser, but with the addition of Gemini Live, enabling you to interact with the app with your voices. It’s a piece of software that we’ve seen Google introduce to some of the devices from our list of the best Android phones, such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, replacing Google Assistant.

The main reason we weren’t expecting Google Gemini on iPhone is that Apple already has plans to update its own assistant, Siri, with AI capabilities under the Apple Intelligence umbrella. As we found out during the iPhone 16 launch, Apple is working together with Open AI to enhance Siri with the power of ChatGPT. However, we’re not expecting AI-powered improvements to Siri until next year’s iOS 18.2 update, so by the time it arrives, iPhone users could already be used to relying on Gemini.

However, there’s still plenty we don’t know about the rollout of Google Gemini on iPhone at the time of writing. The most important factor is what phones it’s compatible with, as Apple Intelligence only runs on the new iPhone 16 series and last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices. We’re not sure whether Google Gemini requires the same sort of performance horsepower as Apple Intelligence, and unfortunately, the original Reddit poster who shared the details on the app hasn’t detailed what phone they’re using. However, we’ve seen Google introduce Gemini features to older Androids, so we’re hoping this might provide some AI goodness for those still using older iPhones.

Of course, we’ll keep an eye out for any updates on when and if we can expect the global rollout of Google Gemini on iPhone, provided the testing phase all goes to plan. While you’re here, have a look at the latest and greatest Apple hardware with our guides to the best gaming iPhones and the best iPads.