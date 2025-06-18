I need game developers to see this Apple iPhone gyroscope controller concept

These days, it feels like there isn't much your iPhone can't do, but that isn't stopping some innovators from continuing to push the boundaries with Apple's hardware. Scrolling through Instagram, I happened across a clip from Blender 3D animation studio YONK that seemingly allows you to use the iPhone as a gyroscope controller to move assets in the software, and I can't help but think how someone could co-opt this concept to turn an Apple cell phone into a full-on gyroscope gaming controller.

The YONK Instagram clip shows someone using an iPhone to control some delightful on-screen "wiggly rig" assets, mirroring the movements of the device. It looks like the sort of thing that would be right at home in any of the best party games, and I'm sure that Jackbox Games, the developer behind the hilarious Jackbox series, could find an ingenious and, presumably, slightly inappropriate way to incorporate the technology into its games.

It seems I'm not the only one impressed with the concept, with the Instagram clip pulling in over 12,000 likes after YONK shared it late last month. I'm also not the only person thinking about how developers could use the software in a game setting, with a question in the comment section asking if it could be adapted into Unreal Engine. YONK's reply of "for sure should be possible!" almost has me getting my hopes up. If you want to check out the software for yourself, more information is available via YONK's Patreon channel.

The only caveat to this gyroscope concept is that, according to its creator, it relies on the iPhone-exclusive GyrOSC app. That could put some developers off, as not everyone has an iPhone, but it's worth noting that when asked about the possibility of an Android version, YONK replied, "not yet, I have no way of trying it out at the moment." I'm reading between the lines a little here, but the 'yet' in that sentence suggests to me that an Android version could be in the pipeline. Either way, I'll be keeping a close eye on the artist's Instagram for any updates.

