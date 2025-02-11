If you’re an iPhone user, you need to download this security update now

Following the launch of iOS 18.3 just a couple of weeks ago, Apple has quickly introduced a new iOS 18.3.1 iPhone update to solve some pretty serious security issues. It’s not the first time we’ve seen Apple quickly introduce a new security patch after a big update, but judging by the information on the brand’s website, it’s more important than ever that you download and install the latest software if you don’t want to get caught out by hackers.

This new update applies to all of Apple’s phones, including the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max from our guide to the best gaming iPhones, as well as the brand’s iPad tablets. Unlike your regular iPhone update, there are no new features, but it’s still vitally important to download the latest software if you want to keep your device as secure as possible.

According to Apple, the exploit this update is here to fix has already impacted some users, describing the impact as “an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals.” Yes, that sounds pretty scary, but if you’ve not noticed any issues with your device or heard directly from Apple, you should be fine following this patch. If you want to double-check whether you can download the latest update, you can find all the details on the Apple Support page.

Fortunately, updating your iPhone or iPad is easy. All you need to do is go to the Settings menu, hit General, then Software Update, and make sure you’re up to date with the latest iOS 18.3.1 software. If you’ve selected the option to update your phone automatically, you can ignore all this entirely. You’re good to get on with something a bit more engaging, such as playing your favorite Apple Arcade games or doom-scrolling on social media until the next update rolls around.

That’s all you need to know about the latest iPhone update from Apple, which once again has proven its commitment to keeping your devices as secure as possible. While you’re here, be sure to check out some great tech with our guides to the best iPads and the best gaming tablets. Or, if you’re feeling nostalgic, check out our long list of the best retro handhelds.