As an avid mobile gamer, I’m holding out for the iPhone SE 4

We’ve not seen a new mid-range Apple smartphone since 2022, but according to reports, that’s set to change next year. The iPhone SE 4 is reportedly on the cards for an early 2025 launch, with a bunch of rumored design changes making the more affordable mid-ranger better than ever for mobile gaming. So much so, it might be worth skipping the new iPhone 16 altogether.

According to prolific tipster Mark Gurman, the biggest change to the iPhone SE 4’s design formula is the demise of the home button and beefy bezels. Removing these design fixtures would offer more display retail estate, which is incredibly valuable in intricate mobile titles like Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile. This change alone could make the SE 4 a contender for our list of the best gaming phones, but that’s not the only revelation.

Not only are we expecting more screen space, but according to analyst Ross Young, we can also look forward to the largest display yet on an SE model. Young’s report suggests a substantial increase in size from 4.7 inches to 6.1 inches, putting the mid-range in line with the iPhone 14 base model. The iPhone 14 topped our list of the best gaming iPhones for a long time, so it can only be a good thing to see Apple’s more affordable alternative match the flagship’s display specs. If anyone’s listening, copying the iPhone 16’s OLED display wouldn’t go amiss either.

Finally, it’s also worth mentioning that Gurman expects to come with AI capabilities. That means the device would need at least an A17 Pro chipset to run Apple Intelligence. Still, this isn’t just a big win for AI fans, as a more potent chipset would also power improved performance in the best iPhone games and Apple Arcade games, as well as Apple’s few console-level titles such as Death Stranding and Resident Evil Village. While I’m not explicitly saying you’ll be able to play Hideo Kojima’s post-apocalyptic delivery game on the iPhone SE 4, at this point, it’s a serious possibility.

As ever with Apple, we’re unlikely to get any official information on the iPhone SE 4 until its launch, which all the sources point to landing in spring 2025. Until then, it’s still worth checking out the competition with our review-based guide to the best budget gaming phones.