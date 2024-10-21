New iPhone SE 4 design rumor suggests a mid-range shake-up from Apple

Following the recent iPhone 16 launch, it looks like the next Apple smartphone we’re getting is the iPhone SE 4 in early 2025. However, according to a new rumor, it might not be alone, with a detailed report suggesting there’s a possibility of a Plus model arriving alongside the fourth-generation mid-range iPhone.

The report that suggests we might get an iPhone SE 4 Plus also delves into the design of the base model. According to Mac Otakara, via Tom’s Guide, the affordable iPhone is almost identical to the iPhone 14 in terms of form factor, but with a single camera on the back. There’s no word on specs, but given what we’ve heard so far, we expect the iPhone SE 4 to be a rival to some of the options from our guide to the best mid-range phones, such as the OnePlus 12R and Google Pixel 8, by retailing for around $500.

Nothing there is really new information, but the more interesting part of this report is the suggestion of an iPhone SE 4 Plus arriving alongside the base model. The Mac Otakara post claims that its source, Alibaba, had listings for both a 6.1-inch model, which we assume from previous leaks is the iPhone SE 4, and another 6.7-inch model, which we’re told could be the iPhone SE 4 Plus. Outside of the difference in dimensions, both phones are almost identical.

However, while it’s a possibility this tipster might be onto something, we don’t feel the arrival of an iPhone SE 4 Plus model is likely. For a start, the Plus version of the flagship iPhone series is almost always the least popular, so much so it seems Apple is taking the option out of the iPhone 17 lineup and replacing it with a new slimmed-down Air version. Then, there’s the fact that this is the first we’re hearing about the Plus model, and given how it’s only a few months until the anticipated launch, we’d have expected to have seen other leaks and rumors surrounding the possibility by now.

Of course, we’ll have to wait until Apple officially reveals the iPhone SE 4, which we expect in early 2025, to see if these latest rumors are true. If you can’t wait that long for a new device, check out our guide to the best gaming iPhones for something you can pick up today.