New iPhone SE 4 display rumor suggests Apple is turning to a rival for OLED tech

While its expected launch is still months away, plenty of iPhone SE 4 rumors are circulating online. The latest industry whisper suggests that this is going to be Apple’s first mid-ranger with an OLED screen and that the brand might be turning to a smartphone competitor to make that a reality.

New reports, via SamMobile, point to Samsung as one of the manufacturers providing Apple with OLED displays for the iPhone SE 4, alongside other suppliers such as BOE and LG. Admittedly, it’s not a surprise to see Apple do whatever it takes to bring OLED technology to the iPhone SE 4, given that almost all of the options on our guide to the best gaming phones, including the OnePlus 12R and RedMagic 9S Pro, have OLED screens. The LCD days are well and truly over, and it seems Apple knows that.

An OLED display is good news for mobile gamers as it makes in-game action more vivid, offering a depth of color that just isn’t possible on an LCD. Combine this screen with the fact that the iPhone SE 4 could be packing the same A18 chipset as the new iPhone 16 and the upcoming mid-ranger could be shaping up to be quite the gaming powerhouse, while also offering all the same Apple Intelligence AI features as the brand’s latest, more expensive, flagship phones.

This isn’t the first time Apple has utilized Samsung Display tech, as we’ve seen with recent OLED iPads using a combination of Samsung and LG screens. However, Apple phones have become more reliant on LG and BOE tech in recent years, so it’s something of a surprise to see the Californian tech giant reach back across to its Korean competitor brand for display tech. We say competitor brand, but it’s also worth pointing out that technically Samsung Display is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, the part of the company that makes the Galaxy series phones, so there is a bit of differentiation between the two.

Of course, we won’t know for sure about the iPhone SE 4’s display until Apple officially reveals the device, which we’re expecting in early 2025. If you can’t wait that long for a new handset, check out our guide to the best gaming iPhones, including options to meet all budgets.