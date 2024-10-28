New iPhone SE 4 leak says Apple’s next phone might be its cheapest in years

A massive new iPhone SE 4 leak has arrived, giving us a better idea of what to expect from Apple’s fourth-generation mid-range cell phone. As well as a list of specs detailing a new chipset and OLED display, we’ve also got a price, which could make for interesting reading if you’re thinking of picking up a new phone.

According to the leaker, Apple is launching the iPhone SE 4 at either $499 or $549. Either way, this would be Apple’s cheapest iPhone since the 2022 SE 3, while also undercutting the most basic iPhone 16 by $300. That retail price is in line with a lot of the devices on our list of the best mid-range phones, including the Nothing Phone (2) and the OnePlus 12R, but the SE 4 would have something the Android competition doesn’t: a bunch of AI features under the umbrella of Apple Intelligence.

Not only does the new leak from reliable X tipster @Jukanlosreve suggest how much we can expect to spend on the new iPhone SE 4, but it also points to a March 2025 release date. This lines up with previous leaks, with reports pointing to the phone’s arrival in the spring of next year. That would put Apple’s new device in direct competition with the Google Pixel 9a, which also seems to be gunning for a 2025 launch date.

In terms of specs, the new details corroborate much of what we’ve already heard. As we mentioned earlier, we’re looking at an upgraded OLED screen and the same A18 chipset that Apple heralded as offering “30% faster” GPU performance in the iPhone 16, both of which should make playing the best Apple Arcade games an even more engaging experience.

The leak also posits that the SE 4 is getting Face ID, a USB-C charging output, and a RAM boost to 8GB. That isn’t to mention the 48MP Sony camera lens, which should be enough to entice any smartphone photographers on a budget.

Of course, it’s still worth taking all these details with a pinch of salt until we get direct confirmation from Apple. However, the tipster in question is one of the more reputable Apple leakers, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise if it all turned out to be true. If you can’t wait until spring for a new Apple device, be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming iPhones, which includes picks to meet all budgets.