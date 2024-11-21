Apple’s cheapest iPhone in years could be just around the corner

For the first time in three years, we’re expecting Apple to release a new mid-range phone in the coming months, and thanks to a new leak, we’ve got a better idea of when that might happen. Yes, the iPhone SE 4 launch date could be just months away, so if you were thinking about spending nearly $800 on a new iPhone 16, it might be worth holding off for now.

According to a research note obtained by MacRumors, Apple is launching the iPhone SE 4 before the end of the first quarter of 2025, pointing to a big reveal in March. The SE 4 is almost guaranteed to be a contender for our guide to the best mid-range phones, taking on Android alternatives at the same price point such as the Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R. However, neither of those devices has access to the massive library of Apple Arcade games, so that’s a big win for the iPhone.

In terms of what to expect from the iPhone SE 4, it’ll be a different beast altogether compared to the 2022 version, with no home button or chunky bezels at the top and bottom of the display. It also looks like Apple is making this cheaper iPhone Apple Intelligence-compatible, enabling you to check out upcoming AI features like Genmoji, custom-generated emoji, and Chat GPT-enhanced Siri. Outside of that, rumors also suggest an OLED display, 8GB of RAM, and an upgraded 48MP camera.

Still, the most exciting thing about the iPhone SE 4 is the rumored price. According to reports from earlier this year, Apple plans to keep the mid-range phone under $500, which is significantly cheaper than even the base model iPhone 16.

It’s worth saying that while these latest details seem pretty reliable, you should still take them with a pinch of salt until we get direct confirmation from Apple regarding the SE 4. If you’re looking for a new phone right away, our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming iPhones have plenty of options to suit every budget.