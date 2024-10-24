Apple’s new affordable iPhone could launch sooner than we thought

We’ve not seen a new mid-range Apple phone since 2022, but it looks like that’s about to change. While Apple still hasn’t officially acknowledged the device’s existence, all signs point towards the release of the iPhone SE 4 in 2025, and thanks to a reliable reporter, we’ve now got a better idea of when we can expect the tech giant to reveal the new affordable cell phone.

According to Apple expert Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 4, as well as a new iPad Air and base model iPad, is arriving between March and June 2025. With its anticipated OLED display and AI-ready A18 chipset, the iPhone SE 4 should provide some impressive competition for the devices on our list of the best mid-range phones, including Androids like the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and OnePlus 12R. It should also be around the same price, with previous reports suggesting Apple doesn’t want to go above the $500 price point for the mid-ranger.

Outside of the new OLED screen and powerful chipset, rumor has it that the iPhone SE 4 is in for a design change, with Apple removing the home button and big bezels from the top and bottom of the display. That alteration should make it even better for gaming, giving the best iPhone games more screen space to play with. It also seems that Apple is going for less of a compact form factor with the SE 4, as some suggest it’ll be more similar to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 than the much smaller 4.7-inch iPhone SE 3.

Of course, there’s always potential for a delay, given that other reports suggest mass production of the iPhone SE 4 is yet to begin. Still, Apple tends to hit its deadlines, as we’ve seen during the long tradition of sites like ours guessing iPhone and iPad launch dates well in advance with a more than decent accuracy rate. It could have a mid-range battle on its hands when it launches, though, with other reports suggesting that Google is also planning on bringing its Pixel 9a mid-ranger to market in the spring of next year.

Following this launch window suggestion, we’re keeping a keen eye on all the official Apple social media channels as we wait for the brand to start teasing a big reveal event. Still, if you can’t wait for next year to pick up a new iPhone, you can check out our picks for the best gaming iPhones to suit every budget while you’re here.