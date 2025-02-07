Rumors suggest Apple is announcing a new iPhone next week

We’re barely a month into 2025 and Apple is apparently already gearing up to announce a new iPhone. Anytime the American tech giant has new products to share, it’s exciting, but there’s something extra special about its smartphones, even though they tend to break the bank. Luckily, the device in question is the iPhone SE 4, the latest in Apple’s mid-phone line-up.

According to Bloomberg, Apple could reveal the new phone as early as next week. Previous iPhone SE models have held the coveted title of being one of the best gaming iPhones for people on a budget. We imagine that’s likely to be the case once again with the iPhone SE 4, as the 2022 model released with a starting price of $429, which is $370 cheaper than the asking price of the standard iPhone 16, which clocks in at $799.

Admittedly, the difference in price is due to the iPhone SE series omitting some of the features of the main iPhone line-up, including things such as Face ID unlocking. However, we anticipate that the new device will get a serious upgrade, offering a better chipset, though the current model does have an A15 chipset that puts it on equal footing with the iPhone 13.

Still, a better chipset means you can get a better gaming experience for less. The best Apple Arcade games deserve the best possible performance, after all. Better still, rumors say that the iPhone SE 4 features Apple’s library of AI tools with an aesthetic that’s reminiscent of the iPhone 14.

However, one of the biggest drawbacks to the iPhone SE is the screen. The 2022 model has just a 4.7-inch display, which is less than ideal for gaming, especially when you compare it to the best gaming phones on the market. Only time will tell whether Apple is increasing its size this year.

If you already have an iPhone and want to kit it out, we can help you get the best iPhone chargers and the best iPhone power banks.