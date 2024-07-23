The iPhone SE 4 rumors are coming thick and fast, with a new suggestion that the upcoming mid-range Apple smartphone might be lending the double camera set-up and OLED display of the iPhone 16. The change from SE 3’s LCD display to an OLED one is the most significant upgrade, simultaneously leaving the classic Touch ID home button behind. According to the latest reporting, we can also anticipate an AI-ready processor and a substantial increase in display size from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches.

This could be a controversial move from Apple, as the iPhone SE series has traditionally provided an affordable mid-range experience for users by compromising on areas such as size, Face ID, and cameras. While we’ve never necessarily considered it one of the best gaming phones, its affordability has made it accessible to those who wouldn’t splurge on Apple’s higher-end handsets. However, the affordable market has changed a lot since then, with Android brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, and Google Pixel all introducing mid-range phones with impressive cameras, OLED displays, and as of this year, AI features.

The new rumors are from notable tipster IceUniverse (via Tom’s Guide), just a day after reports pointing to a second rear camera for the iPhone 16. Those two new cameras are apparently a 48MP primary lens and an unspecified ultrawide, offering higher image quality and wider angle shots than the SE 3’s single 12MP wide lens. You can also expect enhanced visuals from the upgrade to an OLED panel. An OLED display provides much clearer viewing angles than an LCD thanks to every pixel lighting up individually, saving you time trying to find a perfect position while gaming or streaming video content. It’s no coincidence that the best gaming phones almost always feature OLED displays.

IceUniverse also posits that the iPhone SE 4 is coming with an A18 chipset. This would make it the only iPhone SE capable of utilizing Apple’s upcoming Apple Intelligence AI tools. We were only expecting the new A18 SoC to come to the iPhone 16 series, so its addition to a new iPhone SE 4 could be a way for Apple to engage those who don’t have the budget for a new $800 iPhone with Apple Intelligence. Apple’s AI features are the company’s biggest technological advancement in years, so we’re not surprised to hear that these features could be rolled out across multiple handsets.

Given the new information, we expect the iPhone SE 4 to launch at a higher price than previous SE devices. The 2022 iPhone SE 3 started at $429 on release, $30 up from the SE 2. IceUniverse and our estimations anticipate the SE 4 launching somewhere between $499 to $599. That would put it in line with recent Android mid-rangers like the Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R. The $599 price point would also make it at least $200 cheaper than the base model iPhone 15, and we’re not expecting the cheapest iPhone 16’s pricing to change much.

You might now be tempted to hold off on the anticipated iPhone 16 series in favor of seeing what the iPhone SE 4 has to offer. While the base model iPhone 16 and iPhone SE 4 are going to have a lot in common, most notably OLED displays, A18 processors, and AI features, we still expect the iPhone 16 to launch with enough to discern the two outside of a price difference. This could mean a third camera for the iPhone 16 or, as reports have pointed to, a more powerful and efficient battery.

While IceUniverse has a pretty reliable track record, it’s still worth taking these rumors with a pinch of salt. Given that the tech giant isn’t likely to reveal the iPhone SE 4 until after the iPhone 16 launch, there might be a while to wait for concrete details. To bide the time, grab some accessories for your current Apple smartphone with our guides to the best iPhone cases and the best iPhone charging cables.