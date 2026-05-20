Let me play CODM on the iPhone Ultra now, because this display leak sounds amazing

The more I see foldable phones enter the market, the more tempted I am to give them a go. However, the idea of a crease in the display is a tad off-putting, especially with all that display real estate to look at. If you're keen to see what Apple can do with the iPhone Ultra, then this new leak might be what you're hoping to hear. Yes, it seems that the iPad and MacBook giant has found a way to eliminate that pesky crease.

For the last year, Apple has been teasing its plan for the iPhone Ultra - previously dubbed the iPhone Fold. I personally think the latter sounds better and straightforward, but let Tim cook, I guess. Anyways, prominent scooper 'Digital Chat Station' claims that Apple has figured out a solution to give the Ultra a seamless display, which effectively eliminates any visible creases. If that sounds familiar, it's because you may have seen a similar fix appear on the Oppo Find N6.

Earlier this year, Oppo showed its latest device, which cheekily borrows the iPhone 17 Pro's gorgeous orange colorway. It seems this shade of orange is quite the trend right now, with the Poco X8 Pro Max also adopting it. I'm eager to see Apple's display in action, as I reckon it could be an absolute treat to play FPS games like Call of Duty Mobile on it. Better yet, exploring New York City in The Division Resurgence could be sweet, too. What I am curious about is how it'll bleed into other Apple products.

The same leaker suggests it could influence the design of a foldable iPad, although I'm really sure I don't see the point in that. Either way, the iPhone Ultra won't just be crease-free, but it'll include some OLED goodness. With a 5.5' outer screen and a 7.8' OLED panel on the inside, I just hope it sports an equally enticing refresh rate. It isn't the first time the moniker, iPhone Ultra, has crossed paths with Apple.

In 2023, we reported on a potential iPhone Ultra model. This ended up becoming the iPhone 16 range. Although the notion of a foldable iPhone sounds cool, in all honesty, I'm still waiting to see if those iPhone anniversary model rumors will come to fruition. I just want an ounce of sauce with an iPhone design going forward. Maybe they should take notes from Nothing in that department.