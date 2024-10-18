Apple’s latest iPhone update is tanking battery life, but is there a fix?

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series last month, Apple’s latest iPhone update, iOS 18, has provided users with a bunch of new features to check out. However, it also seems like the latest software might be causing battery life issues, with multiple reports of rapid battery drain from those who have installed the newest Apple operating system.

Strangely, the issue seems to mainly affect users with their iPhones in standby mode, with some reporting losing 10-15% overnight. That’s more than some of the older devices from our guide to the best gaming iPhones lose during a mammoth session of Honkai Star Rail or PUBG Mobile, so it’s no surprise that those who have spent upwards of $1,200 on a new device are unhappy about the battery drain.

The battery life issue reports come from a variety of sources, including Reddit, the MacRumors forum, and Apple’s own Support Communities page. One user describes iPhone 16 battery life as “unbelievably horrible” following the latest iPhone update, which is about as damning as it gets. If it wasn’t already bad news for Apple, some posters on the brand’s official forum are debating switching over to Samsung if there isn’t a solution for the battery drain by the end of the month.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there’s a sure-fire fix for the battery issue at the time of writing. Some have had success by updating to iOS 18.0.1 or installing the iOS 18.1 beta. Others have benefitted from turning off features like ProMotion and the always-on display or even deleting the calendar app, but these methods aren’t working for everyone. This seems to suggest that it is, in fact, a software issue, which hopefully means that it’s something Apple should be able to patch out in future iOS updates. We’ll keep an eye on all the latest from the tech giant to see if it acknowledges or fixes the problem.

It’s also worth mentioning that we’re expecting iOS 18.1, alongside the first Apple Intelligence AI features, to arrive later this month, so it might be the case that the new update solves the battery life issue before we get into November. Still, if these battery life updates have put you off grabbing a new iPhone, check out some quality Android alternatives with our guide to the best gaming phones.