Face ID not working? Download Apple’s latest iPhone update

Following the latest iOS 18.2 iPhone update, which came with a slew of new Apple Intelligence AI features, we’ve seen multiple reports of users having issues with Face ID, Wi-Fi connectivity, and battery drain. Well, now there’s 18.2.1, which Apple has quickly released to try and fix the ongoing problems for countless iPhone users.

While Apple Intelligence is only available on the new iPhone 16 series and last year’s 15 and 15 Pro Max, the latter of which is still our pick for the best gaming iPhone in terms of value, both the iOS 18.2 and 18.2.1 updates are available across countless devices. So, if you’ve selected the option to install updates automatically, you should be good to go, but if not, it’s time to make the change.

If you need to download the latest update yourself, it’s relatively simple. Just go to the settings on your iPhone, select the ‘general’ option, and then ‘software update’. From there, you should be able to install the latest version of iOS, provided you’re using an iPhone that’s part of the X range or anything newer.

However, while this latest update might provide a quick fix for some of the software issues following the 18.2 update, Apple is also dealing with the pressing matter of its AI-generated news summaries function spreading misinformation. Apple Intelligence has got all manner of things wrong following its big launch, such as announcing Luke Littler as this year’s PDC World Championship winner before the final began.

After complaints from massive news organizations, including the BBC and New York Times, Apple has confirmed that it will address the issue in the “coming weeks.” For now, I’ll just be using my iPhone as a way to play my favorite Apple Arcade games and get my news the old-fashioned way. Who needs to know current affairs when you could be playing Balatro?

It’s still a little too soon to tell if the latest iPhone update has fixed all the issues we mentioned earlier in this article, but we’ll keep a keen eye on social media to see if there are any more reports of bugs or faulty software. If all this has put you off picking up an iPhone 16, and we honestly can’t blame you, be sure to check out our guides to the best Android phones and the best mid-range phones to see if you can’t find something else that might be of interest.