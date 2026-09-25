The latest iQOO gaming tablet sounds like an Android beast, but there could be a catch

While the gaming phone niche has experienced a bit of a decline in 2026, we've seen plenty of Android gaming tablets come along in the last few months. There was the REDMAGIC Astra 2 and the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5, and now a new competitor is joining the ranks in the form of the iQOO Pad Ultra. The brand behind the Android device has just revealed some of its specs ahead of a launch in China later this month, and it sounds like the real deal.

In a series of posts on Weibo, via Notebookcheck, IQOO revealed that the Pad Ultra boasts a built-in active cooling fan, an all-metal body, and a staggering 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, all of which suggest it could be a potential future pick for our guide to the best gaming tablets. That touch sampling rate is especially noteworthy, as it beats out its REDMAGIC and Lenovo rivals.

What sounds most impressive, though, is the Pad Ultra's display. According to IQOO's latest marketing information, the tablet packs an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.3%. Without getting into the specifics, those are the sort of specs you'd want from a gaming tablet, with OLED screens offering more vivid colors than the LCD equivalent, while a 165Hz refresh rate should make for ultra-smooth visuals in all the best mobile games.

However, there's a bit of a caveat. At the time of writing, IQOO hasn't revealed whether the Pad Ultra is getting a global launch, so it could remain exclusive to China. Given the stellar spec sheet, we're hoping that isn't the case, but we'll likely have to wait until the launch in China on September 29 to find out any more information. We also won't have an estimated price point until then, with no details on the retail price just yet.

It's also worth noting that IQOO has teased a pretty swanky-looking controller accessory for the Pad Ultra, which could make it an even better fit for any gamers - myself included - who prefer using buttons and control sticks to touchscreen controls.