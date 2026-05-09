Iron Soul: Dungeon codes May 2026

Not all RPGs are easy, so we won't judge you for opting for some Iron Soul: Dungeon codes. Heavily multiplayer games like this one can turn sour easily if you haven't optimized your build or are falling behind with progression, so in order to keep you and your teammates happy, you can progress a bunch using these free rewards.

Codes offer you a bunch of currency, including coins, jade and amber, crystal shards, and cave tickets, but they're also good for some race re-rolls in case you want to leave humanity behind you.

Here are all the new Iron Soul: Dungeon codes:

FIXINGPATCH - three race rerolls and five cave tickets (new!)

IRONSOULWEEKEND6 - five cave tickets (new!)

MEMBER10000 - three race rerolls

IRONSOULWEEKEND5 - five cave tickets

IRONSOULWEEKEND4 - five amber

IRONSOULWEEKEND3 - 1k coins

MEMBER2five00 - three race rerolls and three cave tickets

WEEKDAYGIFT2 - ten crystal shards and five crystal flakes

WEEKDAYGIFT1 - three cave tickets

IRONSOULWEEKEND2 - three race rerolls

IRONSOULWEEKEND1 - five cave tickets

NEWRELEASE - three cave tickets

MEMBER1000 - five jade

MEMBERfive00 - five crystal shards and 1 crystal flake

MEMBER100 - 1k coins

Iron Soul: Dungeon is just one Roblox game that offers freebies, but our list of Roblox codes will help you scout out the best rewards in every game.

How do I redeem my Iron Soul: Dungeon codes?

Luckily for you, redeeming codes in this game is super easy, and we're about to tell you exactly how to do it.

Launch Iron Soul: Dungeon in Roblox

Click the Discord icon in the top-left corner

Enter your code and hit 'confirm'

Find out what you've redeemed!

How do I get more Iron Soul: Dungeon codes?

It's quite hard to tell when more Iron Soul: Dungeon codes will come out, as the developer tends to drop them at random times. You can scout around the game's social media channels for some clues, but you can also just check in here, as we update this page regularly with all the latest codes, as well as the ones that have expired. We don't want to waste time now, do we?

Is there an Iron Soul: Dungeon Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to chat with other players about the game and get into lobbies with them. You can also participate in official community events, giveaways, and polls to make your voice heard. On top of that, you can report bugs and offer suggestions to help the developers make the game even more fun.

Expired codes:

LIMITEDGIFT1

You're ready to face anything now, because you officially have all the Iron Soul: Dungeon codes.