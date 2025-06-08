Poti Poti Studio and Wholesome Games Presents' incredible indie puzzler Is This Seat Taken? is officially launching on the Nintendo Switch and mobile, as well as PC via Steam. The good news dropped during 2025's Wholesome Direct, as part of Summer Game Fest.

After Is This Seat Taken?'s Next Fest performance as a top Steam Deck game demo, it's no wonder that the two-person dev team at Poti Poti Studio is bringing the cozy matchmaking puzzler to more portable platforms. Is This Seat Taken? tasks you with finding the perfect seat for various shapes based on their preferences, whether that's who they want to avoid, what food they like, or how bad they smell.

I played the demo myself during February's Steam Next Fest, and I immediately fell in love, so I can't wait to play it on my Switch. The demo is still available on the game's Steam page, so make sure you give it a go. Is This Seat Taken? is just one of the growing number of cozy games published by Wholesome Games Presents, and the publisher seems keen on getting these indie games in front of as many eyes on Switch and mobile as possible, rather than sticking to the PC crowd.

Is This Seat Taken? release date window

Is This Seat Taken? is launching on the Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and Steam in August 2025. We don't have an exact release date just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as we do.

That's everything we know about the Is This Seat Taken? release date so far. Another headline from the Wholesome Direct is that Monument Valley 3 Nintendo Switch edition is coming out soon, and you can check out our Summer Game Fest 2025 round-up for even more reveals and release dates.