Isekai Saga: Awaken tier list December 2024

Our Isekai Saga: Awaken tier list definitively ranks each and every hero in the game so you know who to spend your precious resources on.

Use our Isekai Saga: Awaken tier list to help you assemble the strongest team of waifus in this idle fantasy RPG. We’ve ranked every hero based on their utility in battle, but of course, all tier lists are subjective. If we’ve ranked your best girl in C-tier, that doesn’t mean you can’t send her into the field. Just make sure you take a decent healer with you.

Isekai Saga: Awaken tier list

Our Isekai Saga: Awaken tier list is based on a combination of our own experience and the opinions of the wider player base. This tier list focuses on endgame content rather than beginner builds, so keep that in mind if you’re just starting out. Plus, Isekai Saga: Awaken is a self-confessed ‘waifu fantasy RPG’, so it’s completely valid to just choose the characters that you like the best and run with them!

Tier Isekai Saga: Awaken character
S Aquarius, Ares, Asclepois, Cyclops, Guan Yu, Lamia, Lu Bu, Lucifer, Musashi, Yukihime
A Alice, Cyangon, Gilgamesh, Great Adventurer, Hades, Hera, Igniscorpio, King Arthur, Kongming, Laplace, Laura, Medusa, Nikita, Phoenix, Pordobel, Ren, Shirley, Taichi
B Abe no Seimei, Bard, Frostedge, Gio, Haephestus, Joan of Arc, Kengo, Moon, Ninja, Panda, Potamus, Siren, Spartacus
C Adonis, Adventurer, Alexander, Angus, Flamerider, Ivar, Lancelot, Lionhart, Moonbow, Nekomaru, Shaman, Tsubaki

