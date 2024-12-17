Isekai Saga: Awaken tier list December 2024

Use our Isekai Saga: Awaken tier list to help you assemble the strongest team of waifus in this idle fantasy RPG. We’ve ranked every hero based on their utility in battle, but of course, all tier lists are subjective. If we’ve ranked your best girl in C-tier, that doesn’t mean you can’t send her into the field. Just make sure you take a decent healer with you.

If you’re running low on currency to level up your heroes, check out our Isekai Saga: Awaken codes guide next to get topped up. We’ve also got tons of freebies for other free mobile games in our Honkai Star Rail codes, Demon Blade codes, and AFK Journey codes guides.

Isekai Saga: Awaken tier list

Our Isekai Saga: Awaken tier list is based on a combination of our own experience and the opinions of the wider player base. This tier list focuses on endgame content rather than beginner builds, so keep that in mind if you’re just starting out. Plus, Isekai Saga: Awaken is a self-confessed ‘waifu fantasy RPG’, so it’s completely valid to just choose the characters that you like the best and run with them!

Tier Isekai Saga: Awaken character S Aquarius, Ares, Asclepois, Cyclops, Guan Yu, Lamia, Lu Bu, Lucifer, Musashi, Yukihime A Alice, Cyangon, Gilgamesh, Great Adventurer, Hades, Hera, Igniscorpio, King Arthur, Kongming, Laplace, Laura, Medusa, Nikita, Phoenix, Pordobel, Ren, Shirley, Taichi B Abe no Seimei, Bard, Frostedge, Gio, Haephestus, Joan of Arc, Kengo, Moon, Ninja, Panda, Potamus, Siren, Spartacus C Adonis, Adventurer, Alexander, Angus, Flamerider, Ivar, Lancelot, Lionhart, Moonbow, Nekomaru, Shaman, Tsubaki

That’s it for our Isekai Saga Awaken tier list. For more teambuilding help across a range of the best mobile games out there, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Genshin Impact tier list, and AFK Journey tier list next.