Ishin codes November 2026

Roblox games like this one rely on two things: Ishin codes and your imagination. Through the combined power of both things, you'll be able to have a fun time with friends, living your best life in Japan. Err, with a side of fistfighting, I suppose.

Codes are good for some yen, which is useful for buying snacks and photobooth pics, as well as rerolls. Rerolls are great because they affect everything from your surname to your hairstyle, as well as allowing you to access rare combat techniques. What a multifaceted reward.

Here are all the new Ishin codes:

NEWUI - 12.5k yen

- 12.5k yen STICKERS - 65 rerolls

We've got a full list of Roblox codes you should check out, which will allow you to grab freebies in all your other favorite Roblox games.

How do I redeem my Ishin codes?

While it's fairly easy to redeem Ishin codes, there is a slight bump in the road. Read below to find out how to redeem your codes:

Join the Iuure community group

Launch Ishin on Roblox

Open the menu and find 'codes'

Put your code in the box provided and tap 'claim'

Find out what you got via the text underneath the box!

How do I get more Ishin codes?

The developer of Ishin drops codes pretty regularly, but the schedule tends to be a bit random. Therefore, we recommend leaving it to us to source new ones, and we can also tell you what they get you. If you're feeling independent, you can find codes via the game's social media channels, including the Discord server.

Is there an Ishin Discord server?

There is. Join it here to make new friends to roleplay with, or fight if you're that kind of person. Plus, the devs are members of the server, meaning you can talk to them directly, asking questions or getting updates about Ishin. There are also tons of events and giveaways to enter, so what's not to like?

Expired codes:

SKATE

1M

3KTHANKS

RIDE

srydude

restart

Have fun with your Ishin codes, and come back soon for the latest batch.