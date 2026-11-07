Ishin codes November 2026

The new Roblox Ishin codes are here to redeem, so grab some free yen and rerolls for your roleplaying experience.

Ishin codes - Roblox schoolkid stands in front of the school
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Roblox games like this one rely on two things: Ishin codes and your imagination. Through the combined power of both things, you'll be able to have a fun time with friends, living your best life in Japan. Err, with a side of fistfighting, I suppose.

Codes are good for some yen, which is useful for buying snacks and photobooth pics, as well as rerolls. Rerolls are great because they affect everything from your surname to your hairstyle, as well as allowing you to access rare combat techniques. What a multifaceted reward.

Here are all the new Ishin codes:

  • NEWUI - 12.5k yen
  • STICKERS - 65 rerolls

We've got a full list of Roblox codes you should check out, which will allow you to grab freebies in all your other favorite Roblox games.

Ishin codes redemption screen

How do I redeem my Ishin codes?

While it's fairly easy to redeem Ishin codes, there is a slight bump in the road. Read below to find out how to redeem your codes:

  • Join the Iuure community group
  • Launch Ishin on Roblox
  • Open the menu and find 'codes'
  • Put your code in the box provided and tap 'claim'
  • Find out what you got via the text underneath the box!

How do I get more Ishin codes?

The developer of Ishin drops codes pretty regularly, but the schedule tends to be a bit random. Therefore, we recommend leaving it to us to source new ones, and we can also tell you what they get you. If you're feeling independent, you can find codes via the game's social media channels, including the Discord server.

Is there an Ishin Discord server?

There is. Join it here to make new friends to roleplay with, or fight if you're that kind of person. Plus, the devs are members of the server, meaning you can talk to them directly, asking questions or getting updates about Ishin. There are also tons of events and giveaways to enter, so what's not to like?

Expired codes:

  • SKATE
  • 1M
  • 3KTHANKS
  • RIDE
  • srydude
  • restart

Have fun with your Ishin codes, and come back soon for the latest batch.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.