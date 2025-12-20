Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes January 2026

Konnichiwa, and welcome to my supermarket. Just kidding, this is a list of all the Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes, but it's always good to make time to roleplay. This Roblox sim may start out just giving you Konbini coffee to sell, but by the time you've redeemed your codes, you'll be stocking manga galore.

That's right. If your shop is also your number one priority in this life, we can help you out with a bunch of cool products to put in stock and the odd coin boost. Matcha chocolate, pink 'lafufus' - you name it, and it may just come to you in a code.

Are there any new Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes?

There are currently no active Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes. But check back in again soon for more! We're expecting some with the Christmas and New Year's update.

While you wait, plenty of other Roblox games have freebies for a limited time thanks to Roblox codes, so go out there and redeem as many as you can for your favorite games!

How do I redeem Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes?

Redeeming codes in Japanese Supermarket Simulator couldn't be easier, thankfully. Simply follow these steps:

Launch Japanese Supermarket Simulator on Roblox

Press the ABX button at the top of the screen. On PC, instead, press 'K' on your keyboard

Enter your code and hit redeem

Check out what you've redeemed!

How do I get more Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes?

Getting more codes isn't straightforward, unfortunately, as the developer doesn't have a release schedule, and the codes have been sporadic. However, past codes have celebrated holidays like Halloween or milestones for the developer - for example, the game having a certain number of likes.

That being said, you can comb the Discord to look for codes, or, much more simply, you can check in here often, as we update this page regularly to find all the latest codes for you to redeem.

Is there a Japanese Supermarket Simulator Discord?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to get all the latest from the developers about the game, plus talk to other players. There are also channels to submit artwork, report bugs, and share pictures of your IRL pets, because we all need some cute pets in our lives.

Expired codes:

TURKEYDAY

2XWKND

Trick

Treat

LEVELUP

SOFLUFFY

Arigatou gozaimasu for reading, and we wish you the best of luck with your capitalist endeavours in Japan.