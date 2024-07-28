Roblox JBL Land welcomes legendary music festival in new collaboration

A legendary music festival makes its metaverse debut in Roblox’s JBL Land x Tomorrowland event. JBL’s virtual world of sound opened its doors on the platform in February 2024 and now features a recreation of the House of Fortune, JBL’s branded stage at Tomorrowland 2024.

For the uninitiated, Tomorrowland is a massive annual music festival that takes place across the globe but started in Belgium. Audio brand JBL sponsors a stage at the event called the House of Fortune, and now the two organizations have collaborated to digitally recreate the stage in Roblox – specifically in JBL Land, which opened earlier this year. You can experience the wide range of JBL Music Academy artists who are performing at Tomorrowland physically from the comfort of your own home, as they’ll also be performing digitally, with interactive lighting elements to experiment with alone or with friends.

This collaboration is also the first time that JBL is introducing quests to the experience, tasking you with helping Raya, the House of Fortune’s host, find her missing belongings and complete minigames before you can access the stage. Completing quests can also net you some exclusive UGC like the Sound Seeker Cape and a virtual version of the JBL Xtreme 4 Tomorrowland speaker, which you can also get by buying one of the speakers in the real world.

Robert Jan van Dormael, Vice-President of Marketing Consumer Audio at HARMAN says, “Since launching JBL Land in February, the Roblox community has embraced our interactive audio elements. Our innovative fusion of music and gaming, combined with this collaboration with Tomorrowland, is the perfect match to elevate JBL Land. House of Fortune brings a unique festival experience to Roblox, bridging the gap between physical and virtual worlds and offering fans incredible engagement and the magic of Tomorrowland.”

Tomorrowland is available in JBL Land for the next two months, so make sure you log in and complete the quests before they leave to get your exclusive items and make some summer memories.

