Joe Jonas has teamed up with PlanetPlay as the not-for-profit organization’s latest Star of the Month to encourage mobile gamers to do their bit for the planet. This is part of PlanetPlay’s ongoing Make Green Tuesday Moves (MGTM) campaign that draws on passive activism to raise money for various eco charities.

Starting on Tuesday, October 1, some of the best mobile games out there like Subway Surfers, Peridot, and Runescape are launching exclusive cosmetics featuring Joe Jonas for you to acquire while doing your bit for the environment at the same time. All proceeds from the sales go towards PlanetPlay’s fully certified sustainability projects, such as the Hongera Project and New Zealand’s WAI Wanaka water conservation project.

Joe Jonas’s involvement in the MGTM campaign follows on from David Hasselhoff’s partnership with PlanetPlay in July, continuing the organization’s strategy of using household names to encourage gamers to get involved in eco-activism. Jonas says, “Helping our planet is something I really care about, and the best part is we can all do that while playing games as part of PlanetPlay’s Make Green Tuesday Moves initiative.”

PlanetPlay’s CEO Rhea Loucas adds, “We’re thrilled to have Joe Jonas join the Make Green Tuesday Moves family! His passion for the environment and immense popularity with gamers will be a huge boost to our mission of empowering players to make a real difference. By joining MGTM, Joe is sending a clear message that games can be a powerful force for good.”

You can find the full list of participating games on the PlanetPlay website, or on Google Play’s dedicated landing page for the project, which features more information and a selection of Jonas’ videos.

That's everything you need to know about Joe Jonas collaborating with PlanetPlay.