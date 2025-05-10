After watching Wick is Pain, the new documentary about creating one of the greatest action franchises, I'm naturally pining for a game featuring Keanu Reeves' iconic assassin. Sadly, an official John Wick game is non-existent, but there is a fantastic Steam Deck shooter alternative in the form of Suit for Hire.

There are plenty of Steam Deck games with thrills, spills, and kills akin to Chad Stahelski's saga of the Baba Yaga, but Godmode Interactive's Suit for Hire comes the closest to capturing that unique feeling. With all the right qualities of genre contemporaries like Hotline Miami, The Hong Kong Massacre, and a splash of Hitman, Suit for Hire is a top-down shooter that blends fast-paced gunplay with bone-crunching martial arts.

Missions unfold across glitzy nightclubs, littered city streets, and dingy underworld hangouts – all the right places to cause carnage. Right now, you can grab Suit for Hire on Steam for just $14.99/£12.79, and there's more content headed to the game in the forthcoming 1.0 update. Indie developer Godmode Interactive is not only celebrating full Steam Deck verification but also actively refining character customization, adding new levels, and improving the game's third-person camera.

You can try the latter in Suit for Hire's beta version, as the game is in early access. And yes, you can find a John Wick-style suit among the cosmetic options. For me, Suit for Hire's visual style is what leaps on my ROG Ally's screen. Similar to the excellent FPS game I Am Your Beast, Godmode Interactive dips every character model and environment in a cell-shaded dressing that is dripping with flair.

Of course, it bears a resemblance to John Wick Hex, but the turn-based take on Stahelski's universe doesn't quite hit the mark for me.

I'm eager to see where Suit for Hire goes in the future, but I'm also keeping my eye on the developer's next title, Ronin 2072. Shifting to a cyberpunk game aesthetic, the studio describes it as a "roguelite based in a neo-Tokyo city called 'The Layered City' focused on fluid free-form movement and combat, you're a masterless samurai turned assassin taking on contracts to wipe out the city's impurity." Sounds like a blast to me.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.