JoJo's Golden Spirit codes August 2026

If you're looking for a stack of JoJo's Golden Spirit codes, then you're in the right place. We've collected every freebie right here so you can get tons of gems, coins, cards, and even some cosmetic items for free in the anime game.

Go ahead and redeem these codes, get to pulling for new characters and upgrading your team, then head into battle and show off your style. You can also check out our JoJo's Golden Spirit tier list to see which characters are the absolute best.

Here are the new JoJo's Bizarre Adventure GS codes:

BIZARREADV - 50 astrogems and 10k coins

- 50 astrogems and 10k coins CBT2026 - Oraora avatar frame

- Oraora avatar frame GOLDENSPIRIT - 50 astrogems and 10k coins

- 50 astrogems and 10k coins GOLDENSPIRIT2026 - 50 astrogems and 10k coins

- 50 astrogems and 10k coins GS2026 - 10k coins, ten courage crystals, and ten refined iron

- 10k coins, ten courage crystals, and ten refined iron JOJOFANS - 50 astrogems and 10k coins

- 50 astrogems and 10k coins JOJOGS - 10k coins, ten courage crystals, and ten refined iron

- 10k coins, ten courage crystals, and ten refined iron JOJOGS2026 - 50 astrogems and an Uncharted Fate card

- 50 astrogems and an Uncharted Fate card JOJORPG2026 - 50 astrogems and an Uncharted Fate card

- 50 astrogems and an Uncharted Fate card MUDAMUDA - 10k coins, ten courage crystals, and ten refined iron

- 10k coins, ten courage crystals, and ten refined iron ORAORA2026 - 50 astrogems and 10k coins

- 50 astrogems and 10k coins PREJOJO2026 - 50 astrogems and an Uncharted Fate card

If you like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and anime games, you're going to love this. But if you need more recommendations, here are our picks of the best mobile games out there.

How do I redeem JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit codes?

Here's how to use the above codes in the game:

Launch the game on your phone

Play until you get to level N1-4

Click your profile icon

Click the settings menu icon

Hit the 'Exchange Code' tab

Type or paste in a code, then hit confirm

What are JoJo's Golden Spirit codes?

The codes above come straight from Golden Spirit's developer, Wanda Cinemas Games. Each code is unique to this game, and you can use it to get free rewards including premium currency for the banners, coins to spend on upgrades, and more.

How do I get more JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit codes?

The easy answer is to keep this page handy - when new codes arrive, we'll update our list. Plus, we check for any that have expired. The game's developer is the one who releases them, as we mentioned before, so it's a case of waiting patiently. It's likely that new updates and additions to the game will bring new codes with them.

Expired codes:

AX2026

There you are, every working code for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit in one handy place.