Jojo's Golden Spirit tier list August 2026

Embodying the wild spirit of the anime and manga, this game's fun lies in assembling teams for battle - so you might need a Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit tier list to assist you with that. Of course, there's plenty of cool cutscenes and voice acting to enjoy, but nothing beats using your thinking caps to put together your favorite characters in perfect synergy.

We've got more content with familiar faces waiting for you in our best anime games guide, and if you want a new game to try, check out our list of other free mobile games. For now, let's get stuck into Jojo!

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Spirit tier list

Here's a list of every character in the game so far according to what rank they are in the meta right now. While this is a good list to base your team on, make sure you continue to choose characters that you feel comfortable playing, as this is the best way to achieve good results.

Tier Characters S Caesar Anthonio Zeppeli, Diavolo, Ermes Costello, Giorno Giovanna, Jonathan Joestar, Koichi Hirose, Pesci, Tonio Trussardi A Bruford, Bruno Bucciarati, Cioccolata, Foo Fighters, Ghiaccio, Guido Mista, Hol Horse, Johngalli A., Joseph Joestar, Kenzou, Mario Zucchero, Muhammad Avdol, N'Doul, Pet Shop, Prosciutto, Robert E. O. Speedwagon B Akira Otoishi, Anjuro Katagiri, Chaka, Formaggio, Jotaro Kujo, Lang Rangler, Leone Abbacchio, Lisa Lisa, Melone, Narancia Ghirga, Rudol von Stroheim, Sports Maxx, Tarkus, Viviano Westwood, Will Anthonio Zeppeli C Captain Dragon/Imposter Captain Tennille, Gwess, Keicho Nijimura, Sale, Santana, Secco D Leaky-Eye Luca, Mariah, Rubber Soul, Shigekiyo Yangu, Squalo, Straizo

Should I reroll my Jojo's Golden Spirit account?

While it can be important in gacha games to start off on the right foot, in Jojo's Golden Spirit, it's a little easier to work with any unit you happen to get first. This is partly because lower rarity characters can be just as good as SR or SSRs, and partly because your team is composed of 4 people, and synergy is more important than individual prowess.

Thus, while you can reroll your first pull by deleting your account and completing the tutorial again, we recommend waiting to see what your full team looks like.