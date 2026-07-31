Defy the gods with a free copy of Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel

We’ve got a copy of Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel to give away on Steam and Nintendo Switch 2.

jotunnslayer giveaway - artwork of a character holding a huge shield and a mace
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel 
Google Preferred Source Button

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel triumphantly makes its way to Nintendo Switch 2 this week, and to celebrate, we're giving away a copy of the game on Switch 2 and Steam. So, if you want to test your mettle against waves of Ragnarok-level enemies, now's your chance.

Take a peek at our Jotunnslayer review to get the full scoop on the game - but know that it's a top-down roguelike game, offering you battle after battle with the likes of The Warden, Flame Sister, and Beserker. You may not start off too strong, but you'll find new weapons, skills, and buffs to make use of as you fight through increasingly difficult foes.

We're giving away one Nintendo Switch 2 code (for the EU region) and one Steam code that you can use on Steam Deck. Our giveaway runs from Friday, July 31 to Friday, August 7. You can read our terms and conditions here for more information. Good luck,

Nintendo Switch 2 entry

Pocket Tactics - Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel Nintendo Switch 2 code (EU)

Steam entry

Pocket Tactics - Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel Steam code

Will we see you in Valhalla? Jotunnslayer is a mighty good roguelike game, and we recommend keen players pick it up - or enter our above giveaway, of course.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.