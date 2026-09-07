Journey to the Watchtower codes September 2026

If you've ever wanted to play a game where you need to run across a desert and avoid gigantic worms, you know, like a certain movie and book series, then use these Journey to the Watchtower codes to help you out. It's similar to avoiding Moldugas in the newer Zelda games, too.

Simply run over the sand and stop at conveniently located points where the huge and horrifying monsters can't get you, and you'll get to the tower in no time.

Here are all the new Journey to the Watchtower codes:

UPDATE2 - 7.5k insanity

- 7.5k insanity INFINITESNIPE - 7.5k insanity

We keep up to date with all the new Roblox codes, so if you're looking for free in-game cash, boosts, clothing, or animals, we've got you covered.

How do I redeem Journey to the Watchtower codes?

Here's how to redeem the codes above in Journey to the Watchtower:

Launch Journey to the Watchtower in Roblox

Click the settings menu on the left-hand side of the screen

Paste or type in a code one at a time in the box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your free items!

What are Journey to the Watchtower codes?

This game is made by Brian, or Brian's YouTube Gang, and has a list of codes you can use to get free boosts in the game. So far, the codes add to your insanity - which, in this case, is a good thing, as it helps you survive in the desert and reach the elusive watchtower.

Is there a Journey to the Watchtower Discord?

You can join an official Discord server made for the game using this link. Here, you can see updates and patch notes as they go live, talk to other players, and find out more information about all aspects of the game.

Expired codes:

UPDATE1

BUGFIXES

RELEASE

Check back later for more Journey to the Watchtower codes as we add to our guide!