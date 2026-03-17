JSAUX 7-in-1 RGB Cooling Docking Station review - not quite your number one fan

Verdict JSAUX's 7-in-1 RGB Cooling Docking Station delivers fantastic video quality, great charging rates, and reliable build quality. While it does the job well, the addition of RGB fans isn't the draw it should be. Pros Compact form-factor when fanless

Great video quality

Supports 30W Turbo mode on ROG Ally Cons Fans don’t make too much difference

Cheaper JSAUX alternatives

Doesn’t innovate too much on the 6-in-1 variant

It can be a headache deciding which docking station to buy. Amazon itself is a sea of options, each varying in quality and, more importantly, cost. In the years since the Steam Deck started the handheld PC race, brands like JSAUX have continued to carve out a niche, offering a smattering of accessories. The JSAUX 7-in-1 RGB Cooling Docking Station, despite being an absolute mouthful to say, is a pleasingly compact alternative that I've been using for the last few weeks.

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This option overhauls JSAUX's previous products, such as the equally long-winded JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station. Despite smashing plenty of words together in its titles, I remain impressed by what JSAUX delivers at an affordable price point. With competitors such as IVANKY charging upwards of $100 for the convenience of eight more ports, I'm personally more inclined to stick around the $30 to $60 range. If we're being realistic, the average Steam Deck, Legion Go, or ROG Ally user just needs a couple of USB ports, passthrough charging, and decent HDMI features.

JSAUX clearly understands the mission statement there. Onboard, you'll find two USB-A slots, an Ethernet port, one HDMI 2.1 port, and USB-C ports for passthrough charging and the RGB fans. At 360g, it isn't terribly heavy and wouldn't be too cumbersome when it's disassembled in your rucksack. Without the fans attached, its horizontal profile is sleeker than more traditional vertical docks. I much prefer this form factor, as it sits nicely among the clutter of my desk.

Its aluminum-plated chassis feels sturdy to the touch, and I reckon it could take a fair bit of knocking around. I doubt you'll be hurling it or bashing it, but should you manage to push it off your setup, I think you'll be safe from immediate damage. The real question is whether it delivers great picture quality, just like any of the best Steam Deck docks. JSAUX has never struggled in this area. The 7-in-1 Docking Station supports 4K at 120Hz, HDR, and VRR. Paired with my MSI G32CQ4 monitor, my gaming sessions are crisp and clear.

Admittedly, due to the hardware constraints of handheld PCs like my ROG Ally Z1E, it's rare to hit 4K 120Hz. Nevertheless, whether I've been grinding for my Marathon review or revisiting Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, JSAUX's dock handles it with ease. I did encounter a few false starts when it failed to detect my ROG Ally, though. Thankfully, these instances are very infrequent. I can't speak to the reliability of the Ethernet port, but JSAUX claims it delivers up to 1000 Mbps.

It does everything you need it to do excellently, but what about those RGB fans? This is an odd one for me. It's no secret that portable gaming consoles can get hot, especially while playing triple-A games. There's nothing uncommon about this. In my case, the ROG Ally is designed to handle temperatures up to 96 degrees Celsius. It's all down to what TDP you're using and the game in question.

With the fans engaged, which aren't exactly quiet, I don't feel they made much difference to temperature control. During matches of ARC Raiders, I might get around two to five degrees knocked off, but nothing worth writing home about. At $59.99/£59.99, the inclusion of the fans is the USP that JSAUX is banking on here. The same can be said of the RGB lighting. I'm indifferent when it comes to this element, but if you like to add a splash of color to your desk, then you'll probably get your money's worth.

It's worth noting that the fans are intended specifically for the ROG Ally X, as JSAUX's website notes that "cooling efficiency may decrease with other handhelds due to intake misalignment." In terms of other handhelds it works with, the company also clarifies that the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, and ROG Ally X are the primary consoles the dock is intended for. Sorry, MSI owners. While seated on the dock, my ROG Ally Z1E isn't struggling for space. I did remove my grip case, though, to get the full airflow from the fans.

JSAUX's 7-in-1 RGB Cooling Docking Station is a solid pick, but I can't say that it's worth picking up other iterations the brand offers. Visual quality is fantastic; it's well-made and does the job, but you can typically pick its 6-in-1 variant for at least $20 less online. If you're dead set on any kind of cooling, then this might be for you.