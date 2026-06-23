The new Jsaux Switch 2 dock looks better than Nintendo's own and is half the price

We love a good accessory here at Pocket Tactics, especially if it's great value for money. That means we very much like the looks of the new Jsaux 6-in-1 Gaming Dock for Nintendo Switch 2, which not only offers more features than Nintendo's own dock but is also available at a lower price of $59.99. For context, that's more than half the price of the $124.99 official Switch 2 dock.

For those who don't know, Jsaux is the brand behind some fantastic handheld and hybrid console accessories, including some of the best Steam Deck docks. Much like the 6-in-1 dock for Valve's handheld, this Nintendo Switch 2 equivalent boasts a 4K output, a high-speed Ethernet port, and a 100W USB-C charging port for fast charging. Already, that's a better offering than Nintendo's pretty basic dock, but that's only half of it.

The 6-in-1 Gaming Dock enables you to charge up to four Joy-Con 2 controllers simultaneously, with two on either side of the dock's fold-out charging station and two behind, plus a charging point for your Switch 2 Pro Controller. You can also use that folding part of the dock to store some of the best Switch games and MicroSD Express cards, which is nice and convenient, especially if you're regularly carting your console and dock from place to place.

If all that wasn't enough, this dock features a display - another feature you don't get with the official Switch 2 dock - detailing the charge percentage of your controllers. It's even got you covered if you're a fan of using a PC mouse for mouse mode games, thanks to its two USB-A ports. Simply put, I can't think of anything more I could reasonably ask for in a dock for my Switch 2, and the fact that it's so cheap makes it even more of a tempting proposition.

Unfortunately, the Jsaux 6-in-1 Gaming Dock for Nintendo Switch 2 is currently sold out on the brand's official site, despite only launching very recently. Fortunately, there is an option to get notifications when Jsaux gets more stock, so we'd recommend heading to the site and leaving your contact details if you want to pick one up yourself.