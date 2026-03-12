Jujutsu Randomizer codes March 2026

Your quest for Jujutsu Randomizer codes ends here - scroll down for all the latest additions to get more yen, so you can buy more skins. The game takes inspiration from Jujutsu Kaisen, so you may see some familiar faces in the shop. Take them into the battlefield and then prove your mettle.

The game promises to be "both goofy and fun at the same time" - the devs' words, not ours, but we agree. Plus, with these free stacks of cash, you can have even more of a fun time.

Here are all the new Jujutsu Randomizer codes:

NEWQUEST - 75 yen (new!)

- 75 yen (new!) MAHORAGAHELPME! - 75 yen (new!)

- 75 yen (new!) THXFORTHE25KMEMBERS - 100 yen (new!)

How do I redeem Jujutsu Randomizer codes?

Here's how to use the codes in the Roblox game:

Before heading into the game, join the group and like the game on the main page

Launch Jujutsu Randomizer

Click the 'code' button on the left-hand side of the screen

Paste or type in a code - you don't need to hit enter, the code will read automatically if it's active If nothing happens, the code is likely expired or already used

Enjoy your free yen

What are Jujutsu Randomizer codes?

These codes are exclusive to Jujutsu Randomizer and get you specific, free rewards in the game when used. The developer of the game, Dope Interactive, releases the codes regularly and puts them in the description of the Roblox page. But you can easily find them all right here instead.

Expired codes:

ILOVEOCEAN

WATERISCOOL

That's all the Jujutsu Randomizer codes we have for now. Check back later for more!