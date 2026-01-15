Jujutsu Zero clans guide

Get the intel on all the Jujutsu Zero clans, including their stats, rarities, and how to get a new one.

Jujutsu Zero clans - two Roblox anime figures stand in front of official art from the game depicting red lasers. One has red hair and one has brown hair.
The game may be a smash hit, but Jujutsu Zero's clans can be a tricky thing to navigate. Some are so rare that you may not even know they exist yet. Wondering what the most powerful clans are and how to get your hands on them? We can reveal all with our guide to every clan, rolling and rerolling, and the drop rates of each one.

If you need more Jujutsu Zero in your life, you should redeem a bunch of Jujutsu Zero codes as soon as you can - to reroll clans and get the most powerful of them all, you're going to need all the help you can get.

Here's everything in our Jujutsu Zero clan guide:

What are Jujutsu Zero clans?

Jujutsu Zero clans are a randomly assigned attribute in the game, offering unique buffs and, if unlucky, debuffs. They're based on the sorcerer families from Jujutsu Kaisen, and each clan has its own characteristics, with some being based on attack or crit-rate, while others are better for defensive builds. You may not have a huge amount of control over which clan you get, but you can always try to reroll for one that suits your playstyle better.

All Jujutsu Zero clans

Below are all the 17 clans currently obtainable in the game. You can see their buffs (and debuffs if they have them) and their grade rarity, which will indicate how easy or difficult it is to roll for that particular clan.

Clan name Buffs and debuffs Rarity
Abe Buff: +30% ATK and +55% cursed energy
Debuff: -10% cursed energy rate		 Grade one
Fujiwara Buffs: +12% ATK and 10% DMG reduction
Debuff: -5% HP		 Grade three
Fushiguro Buff: +45% ATK and +10% cooldown reduction
Debuff: -15% cursed energy rate		 Grade one
Geto Buff: +40% ATK DMG, +35% cursed energy rate, and +20% cooldown reduction
Debuff: -20% HP		 Special grade
Gojo Buff: +25% ATK DMG, +15% crit rate, and +50% crit DMG
Debuff: none		 Special grade
Inumaki Buff: +20% ATK and +35% cursed energy
Debuff: -10% HP		 Grade two
Itadori Buff: +10% ATK
Debuff: -20% HP		 Grade three
Kamo Buff: +40% crit DMG and +20% defense
Debuff: -15% HP		 Grade one
Kashimo Buff: +35% ATK, +20% crit rate, +100% crit DMG, and +30% cooldown reduction
Debuff: none		 ???
Kugisaki Buffs: +25% crit DMG and +20% HP
Debuff: -20% cursed energy		 Grade two
Miwa Buff: +20% HP
Debuff: -10% cursed energy rate		 Grade three
Nanami Buffs: +10% crit rate and +10% ATK
Debuff: -10% HP		 Grade two
Okkotsu Buffs: +10% crit rate and +35% cursed energy rate
Debuff: none		 Grade one
Sukuna Buff: +50% ATK, +25% crit rate, +85% crit DMG, and
+25% cooldown reduction
Debuff: none		 ???
Tengen Buff: +150% HP, +115% crit DMG, +15% crit rate, and +50% cursed energy
Debuff: none		 ???
Todo Buffs: +25% ATK and +30% crit DMG
Debuff: -5% defense		 Grade two
Zen'in Buff: +35% ATK, +15% crit rate, and +30% cooldown reduction
Debuff: -20% cursed energy		 Special grade

What are Jujutsu Zero clan grades?

Clans fall into one of five rarities in Jujutsu Zero. These are known as 'grades'. Here are all the grades and their corresponding drop rates:

  • Grade three: drop rate of 70.5%
  • Grade two: drop rate of 27.78%
  • Grade one: drop rate of 1.45%
  • Special grade: drop rate of 0.25%
  • ???: drop rate of 0.02%
YouTube Thumbnail

What is the best Jujutsu Zero clan?

Each player has their own play style in Jujutsu Zero, so you should always pick one that sounds right to you. Whether it's focused on HP because you die a lot, or it's all about the cursed energy buildup, always choose something that fits in naturally with your usual play. If you want specific advice, though, then we'll offer this: generally, the rarer a clan is, the better it's going to be.

How do I reroll my Jujutsu Zero clan?

To get or reroll a clan, head to the main menu and use the 'clans' button to use your Lumens to buy spins. If you're not happy with the one you get, you can reroll as many times as you like, especially as there is pity in the game - after 75 spins, you're guaranteed to get at least a grade one clan. Be careful not to get too greedy, though, as you may end up throwing away a very good clan in your quest for the best of the best.

