Jujutsu Zero codes December 2025

Redeem free clan spins and more with our new Jujutsu Zero codes, as this is a fast way to get rewards without grinding in Roblox.

Jujutsu Zero codes: An image of a Roblox character with a sword.
December 28, 2025: We added one new Jujutsu Zero code to our list offering free lumens and clan spins.

So, do you think you've got what it takes to outplay other Roblox players in battle? Well, you'll need more than your wits to do that. Our Jujutsu Zero codes can help you on your way to glory, removing some of the hassle as you level up and add powerful weapons to your arsenal.

Whether you're looking for clan spins or other useful items, this is the place to be. Before you boot up the game, keep scrolling and get yourself some goodies.

Here are all the new Jujutsu Zero codes:

  • oopsMBgg - 15 clan rolls and 750 festive lumens (new!)
  • XMAS - 3.5k lumens, 35 clan spins, and 1,250 festive lumens
  • 90smthKmembersYAY - 1.5k lumens, 25 clan spins, and 750 festive lumens
  • shutdown200821 - 20 clan rolls
  • 20KLIKES - 3.5k lumens and 35 clan rolls
  • 67kmemberscodeasabonus - 67 clan rolls
  • 80Kmembers - 3.5k lumens and 50 clan rolls
  • FREECLANSPINSYES - 1k clan rolls
  • BETAout - 200 clan rolls and 3.5k lumens
  • CHARM - one basic charm
  • smallfixPATCH - 1.5k lumens, three XP vows, and 15 clan rolls

Jujutsu Zero codes: An image of the code redemption box in Roblox.

How do I redeem Jujutsu Zero codes?

To redeem your codes in Jujutsu Zero, you'll need to play through the tutorial mission first. After this, you'll land in the lobby area, and the game will reload the main menu. Here's how to redeem your rewards once you've done that.

  • Launch Jujutsu Zero in Roblox
  • On the main menu, tap the 'shop' tab
  • Input your code
  • Redeem your rewards

Every time you play the game after completing the first mission, you can access the codes tab from the main menu.

Jujutsu Zero codes: An image of the menu tab in Roblox.

If you're in a lobby, just press the menu button to return to the launch screen.

How can I get more Jujutsu Zero codes?

Don't mess around with trying to get more codes another way. The best way to get them is by coming back to this list. Bookmark it and share it with your friends, as we're always looking out for fresh gifts.

Jujutsu Zero codes: An image of the Jujutsu Zero Discord server.

Is there a Jujutsu Zero Discord server?

Yes, there is a Jujutsu Zero Discord server. In this server, you can find other players to battle, team up with, or just chat about Roblox in general.

  • Tap this Jujutsu Zero Discord link
  • Accept the invitation to join
  • You're now part of the Jujutsu Zero server

What are Jujutsu Zero codes in Roblox?

Jujutsu Zero codes are gifts given out in Roblox, free of charge. Right now, the main form of reward is clan spins, but other types of goodies will likely appear in new updates.

Why are my Jujutsu Zero codes not working?

If your code doesn't work, copy and paste it from the list above. Failing that, make sure it hasn't expired, and choose a code from the active section.

Expired codes:

  • FREECLANSPINSYES

That's everything in our Jujutsu Zero codes list. Come back again later for more free stuff.

