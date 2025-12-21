Jujutsu Zero codes December 2025

So, do you think you've got what it takes to outplay other Roblox players in battle? Well, you'll need more than your wits to do that. Our Jujutsu Zero codes can help you on your way to glory, removing some of the hassle as you level up and add powerful weapons to your arsenal.

Whether you're looking for clan spins or other useful items, this is the place to be. Before you boot up the game, keep scrolling and get yourself some goodies.

Here are all the new Jujutsu Zero codes:

oopsMBgg - 15 clan rolls and 750 festive lumens (new!)

- 15 clan rolls and 750 festive lumens (new!) XMAS - 3.5k lumens, 35 clan spins, and 1,250 festive lumens

- 3.5k lumens, 35 clan spins, and 1,250 festive lumens 90smthKmembersYAY - 1.5k lumens, 25 clan spins, and 750 festive lumens

- 1.5k lumens, 25 clan spins, and 750 festive lumens shutdown200821 - 20 clan rolls

- 20 clan rolls 20KLIKES - 3.5k lumens and 35 clan rolls

- 3.5k lumens and 35 clan rolls 67kmemberscodeasabonus - 67 clan rolls

- 67 clan rolls 80Kmembers - 3.5k lumens and 50 clan rolls

- 3.5k lumens and 50 clan rolls FREECLANSPINSYES - 1k clan rolls

- 1k clan rolls BETAout - 200 clan rolls and 3.5k lumens

- 200 clan rolls and 3.5k lumens CHARM - one basic charm

- one basic charm smallfixPATCH - 1.5k lumens, three XP vows, and 15 clan rolls

This isn't the only anime-inspired fighter around. There are loads of Roblox games we recommend in our huge list, so be sure to grab some more Roblox codes while you're at it.

How do I redeem Jujutsu Zero codes?

To redeem your codes in Jujutsu Zero, you'll need to play through the tutorial mission first. After this, you'll land in the lobby area, and the game will reload the main menu. Here's how to redeem your rewards once you've done that.

Launch Jujutsu Zero in Roblox

On the main menu, tap the 'shop' tab

Input your code

Redeem your rewards

Every time you play the game after completing the first mission, you can access the codes tab from the main menu.

If you're in a lobby, just press the menu button to return to the launch screen.

How can I get more Jujutsu Zero codes?

Don't mess around with trying to get more codes another way. The best way to get them is by coming back to this list. Bookmark it and share it with your friends, as we're always looking out for fresh gifts.

Is there a Jujutsu Zero Discord server?

Yes, there is a Jujutsu Zero Discord server. In this server, you can find other players to battle, team up with, or just chat about Roblox in general.

Tap this Jujutsu Zero Discord link

Accept the invitation to join

You're now part of the Jujutsu Zero server

What are Jujutsu Zero codes in Roblox?

Jujutsu Zero codes are gifts given out in Roblox, free of charge. Right now, the main form of reward is clan spins, but other types of goodies will likely appear in new updates.

Why are my Jujutsu Zero codes not working?

If your code doesn't work, copy and paste it from the list above. Failing that, make sure it hasn't expired, and choose a code from the active section.

Expired codes:

FREECLANSPINSYES

That's everything in our Jujutsu Zero codes list. Come back again later for more free stuff.