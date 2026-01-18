Jujutsu Zero stats and skill tree guide

If you're loving the game but are unsure about Jujutsu Zero stats, we've got the answers. Check out each skill tree in advance, so you can see what stats are up for grabs and how to plan your stat points so that you can min-max your way to the top.
If you need some more Jujutsu Zero guidance in your life, check out the Jujutsu Zero tier list, and if you decide on a clan and need some rolls to get it, we can offer you Jujutsu Zero codes, too.
Here's everything in our Jujutsu Zero stats guide:
What are Jujutsu Zero stats?
Jujutsu Zero stats are upgrades that you can buy with stat points to level up your abilities, whether that's HP boosts, damage bonuses, or cursed energy increases. You can find each stat in a corresponding skill tree, so before we list all the stats in the game, we'll run through what skill trees there are in JJZ and how to use them.
Jujutsu Zero skill trees
There are three Jujutsu Zero skill trees in the game, each offering stat specialization. The offense skill tree focuses on attack output, crit rate, crit damage, and cooldown reduction. The sorcery skill tree focuses on cursed energy damage and cursed energy regeneration. The vitality skill tree focuses on health, jumping, and stamina.
It's a good idea to spread your points out evenly between the trees, but depending on your playstyle, you may want to pour points into a particular tree. For example, if you're struggling with dying a lot, invest in HP, or if you're hitting a lot of crit hits but your crit damage is low, consider spending points in the offense tree. You should also consider balancing the strengths and weaknesses of your Jujutsu Zero clan with your stats to make up for any debuffs it might provide.
Jujutsu Zero stats
The stats below are laid out according to the skill tree that they're found in, with their max upgrade level and stat point cost.
Offense Jujutsu Zero stats
Below are all the stats available to pick up in the offense skill tree, including flat attack increases, percentage attack boosts, and bonuses to crit rate, crit damage, and cooldown reduction.
|Skill
|Description
|Max level
|Cost (stat points)
|ATK I
|+10 attack
|One
|Two
|ATK II
|+5 attack per level
|Six
|Three
|ATK%
|+2% attack
|One
|Two
|ATK% II
|+1% attack per level
|Six
|Two
|ATK% III
|+6% attack
|One
|Four
|ATK% IV
|+1% attack per level
|Six
|Two
|ATK% V
|+6% attack
|One
|Four
|ATK% VI
|+6% attack
|One
|Six
|ATK% VII
|+1.2% attack per level
|Six
|Two
|ATK% VIII
|+1.8% attack per level
|Four
|Four
|ATK% IX
|+10% attack
|One
|12
|ATK% X
|+1.8% attack per level
|Six
|Four
|ATK% XI
|+2.5% attack per level
|Four
|Ten
|CD% I
|+5% crit damage
|One
|Four
|CD% II
|+5% crit damage
|One
|Six
|CD% III
|+4% crit damage per level
|Six
|Eight
|CD% IV
|+4% crit damage
|One
|Ten
|CD% V
|+2.5% crit damage per level
|Four
|Ten
|CD% VI
|+2% crit damage per level
|Four
|Ten
|CD% VII
|+2% crit damage per level
|Four
|Ten
|CD% VIII
|+4% crit damage per level
|Four
|Ten
|CDR% I
|+2.4% cooldown reduction
|One
|Ten
|CDR% II
|+2.4% cooldown reduction
|One
|Ten
|CDR% III
|+4% cooldown reduction
|One
|Ten
|CR% I
|+1% crit rate
|One
|Two
|CR% II
|+0.2% crit rate per level
|Six
|Two
|CR% III
|+0.2% crit rate per level
|Six
|Two
|CR% IV
|+3% crit rate
|One
|Four
|CR% V
|+3% crit rate
|One
|Four
|CR% VI
|+3% crit rate
|One
|Six
|CR% VII
|+3% crit rate
|One
|Six
|CR% VIII
|+0.2% crit rate per level
|Six
|Four
|CR% IX
|+0.1% crit rate
|One
|Eight
|CR% X
|+0.2% crit rate per level
|Six
|Four
|CR% XI
|+0.2% crit rate
|One
|Four
|CR% XII
|+1.5% crit rate
|One
|Eight
|Offensive Exclusive I
|+25% attack, +25 crit damage, +2% cooldown reduction, and + 10% crit rate
|One
|60
|Offensive Exclusive II
|+30% attack
|One
|60
Sorcery Jujutsu Zero stats
The Jujutsu Zero stats on the sorcery skill tree focus on cursed energy, a stat that you can also boost with Jujutsu Zero weapons.
|Skill
|Description
|Max level
|Cost (stat points)
|CD% I
|+10% cursed damage
|One
|Four
|CE I
|+25 cursed energy
|One
|Two
|CE% I
|+0.1% cursed energy
|One
|Two
|CE% II
|+4.8% cursed energy
|Six
|Two
|CE% III
|+5.4% cursed energy
|Six
|Two
|CE% IV
|+8% cursed energy
|One
|Four
|CER% I
|+4% cursed energy regeneration
|One
|Two
|CER% II
|+7.2% cursed energy regeneration
|Six
|Two
Vitality Jujutsu Zero stats
The vitality tree offers stats that can improve your HP, give you stamina charges and jumps, and reduce the amount of damage you take.
|Skill
|Description
|Max level
|Cost (stat points)
|AIRJUMP I
|+ one max jump
|One
|16
|AIRJUMP II
|+ one max jump
|27
|16
|DR% I
|3.5% damage reduction
|Three
|Two
|DR% II
|7.5% damage reduction
|One
|Eight
|DR% III
|35% damage reduction
|One
|25
|HP I
|+25 health
|One
|Four
|HP II
|+30 health per level
|Three
|Two
|HP III
|+100 health per level
|Three
|Two
|HP% I
|+15% health
|One
|Four
|HP% II
|+5% health per level
|Three
|Two
|HP% IV
|+15% health
|One
|Six
|HP% V
|+15% health
|One
|16
|STAM I
|+1 stamina charge
|One
|Eight
|STAM II
|+1 stamina charge
|One
|14
|STAM III
|+4 stamina charges
|One
|50
That's all there is to know about Jujutsu Zero stats - good luck out there.