Jujutsu Zero stats and skill tree guide

Get the details of Jujustu Zero’s stats system, including what to do with stat points and which ones correspond with which skill tree.

Jujutsu Zero stats
If you're loving the game but are unsure about Jujutsu Zero stats, we've got the answers. Check out each skill tree in advance, so you can see what stats are up for grabs and how to plan your stat points so that you can min-max your way to the top.

Here's everything in our Jujutsu Zero stats guide:

What are Jujutsu Zero stats?

Jujutsu Zero stats are upgrades that you can buy with stat points to level up your abilities, whether that's HP boosts, damage bonuses, or cursed energy increases. You can find each stat in a corresponding skill tree, so before we list all the stats in the game, we'll run through what skill trees there are in JJZ and how to use them.

Jujutsu Zero skill trees

There are three Jujutsu Zero skill trees in the game, each offering stat specialization. The offense skill tree focuses on attack output, crit rate, crit damage, and cooldown reduction. The sorcery skill tree focuses on cursed energy damage and cursed energy regeneration. The vitality skill tree focuses on health, jumping, and stamina.

It's a good idea to spread your points out evenly between the trees, but depending on your playstyle, you may want to pour points into a particular tree. For example, if you're struggling with dying a lot, invest in HP, or if you're hitting a lot of crit hits but your crit damage is low, consider spending points in the offense tree. You should also consider balancing the strengths and weaknesses of your Jujutsu Zero clan with your stats to make up for any debuffs it might provide.

Jujutsu Zero stats

The stats below are laid out according to the skill tree that they're found in, with their max upgrade level and stat point cost.

Offense Jujutsu Zero stats

Below are all the stats available to pick up in the offense skill tree, including flat attack increases, percentage attack boosts, and bonuses to crit rate, crit damage, and cooldown reduction.

Skill Description Max level Cost (stat points)
ATK I +10 attack One Two
ATK II +5 attack per level Six Three
ATK% +2% attack One Two
ATK% II +1% attack per level Six Two
ATK% III +6% attack One Four
ATK% IV +1% attack per level Six Two
ATK% V +6% attack One Four
ATK% VI +6% attack One Six
ATK% VII +1.2% attack per level Six Two
ATK% VIII +1.8% attack per level Four Four
ATK% IX +10% attack One 12
ATK% X +1.8% attack per level Six Four
ATK% XI +2.5% attack per level Four Ten
CD% I +5% crit damage One Four
CD% II +5% crit damage One Six
CD% III +4% crit damage per level Six Eight
CD% IV +4% crit damage One Ten
CD% V +2.5% crit damage per level Four Ten
CD% VI +2% crit damage per level Four Ten
CD% VII +2% crit damage per level Four Ten
CD% VIII +4% crit damage per level Four Ten
CDR% I +2.4% cooldown reduction One Ten
CDR% II +2.4% cooldown reduction One Ten
CDR% III +4% cooldown reduction One Ten
CR% I +1% crit rate One Two
CR% II +0.2% crit rate per level Six Two
CR% III +0.2% crit rate per level Six Two
CR% IV +3% crit rate One Four
CR% V +3% crit rate One Four
CR% VI +3% crit rate One Six
CR% VII +3% crit rate One Six
CR% VIII +0.2% crit rate per level Six Four
CR% IX +0.1% crit rate One Eight
CR% X +0.2% crit rate per level Six Four
CR% XI +0.2% crit rate One Four
CR% XII +1.5% crit rate One Eight
Offensive Exclusive I +25% attack, +25 crit damage, +2% cooldown reduction, and + 10% crit rate One 60
Offensive Exclusive II +30% attack One 60
Sorcery Jujutsu Zero stats

The Jujutsu Zero stats on the sorcery skill tree focus on cursed energy, a stat that you can also boost with Jujutsu Zero weapons.

Skill Description Max level Cost (stat points)
CD% I +10% cursed damage One Four
CE I +25 cursed energy One Two
CE% I +0.1% cursed energy One Two
CE% II +4.8% cursed energy Six Two
CE% III +5.4% cursed energy Six Two
CE% IV +8% cursed energy One Four
CER% I +4% cursed energy regeneration One Two
CER% II +7.2% cursed energy regeneration Six Two

Vitality Jujutsu Zero stats

The vitality tree offers stats that can improve your HP, give you stamina charges and jumps, and reduce the amount of damage you take.

Skill Description Max level Cost (stat points)
AIRJUMP I + one max jump One 16
AIRJUMP II + one max jump 27 16
DR% I 3.5% damage reduction Three Two
DR% II 7.5% damage reduction One Eight
DR% III 35% damage reduction One 25
HP I +25 health One Four
HP II +30 health per level Three Two
HP III +100 health per level Three Two
HP% I +15% health One Four
HP% II +5% health per level Three Two
HP% IV +15% health One Six
HP% V +15% health One 16
STAM I +1 stamina charge One Eight
STAM II +1 stamina charge One 14
STAM III +4 stamina charges One 50

That's all there is to know about Jujutsu Zero stats - good luck out there.

