One of the most important mechanics you need to get to grips with is Jujutsu Zero techniques, as they offer you various benefits that can give you a distinct advantage in a fight. In this guide, we'll list them all out for you, along with a deeper look at what they are and how you can unlock them.

Jujutsu Zero codes are important when it comes to getting new techniques, allowing you to get what you need to roll for them, along with a range of other goodies. Make sure you check out our guide to get all the freebies you can.

Here's everything you need to know about Jujutsu Zero techniques:

What are Jujutsu Zero techniques?

Techniques, also known as Cursed Techniques, are abilities, each with unique sub-skills, that you can unlock - some of them are exceedingly powerful, making little work of your enemies. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will be very familiar with some of them, as the likes of Jogo's Disaster Flames are available in the game.

All Jujutsu Zero techniques

In the table below, you can see what techniques are available, along with their stats and grade:

Technique Grade Mastery level and abilities Exploding Flesh Three Level one - atomic press

Level ten and 3k yen - final trick

Level 20 and 10k yen - flesh firebomb Straw Doll Three Level one - nail gun

Level five and 3k yen - resonance

Level 15 and 10k yen - piercing rain Cursed Speech Two Level one - move

Level 15 and 3k yen - crumble

Level 20 and 10k yen - dividing lunge Ratio Two Level one - fraction

Level ten and 3k yen - split barrage

Level 20 and 10k yen - dividing lunge Star Range One Level one - punch

Level 15 and 8.5k yen - bullet

Level 30 and 15k yen - density

Level 55 and 50k yen - black hole Blood Manipulation One Level one - piercing blood

Level 15 and 8.5k yen - blood orbs

Level 30 and 15k yen - blood whip

Level 50 and 50k yen - blood rain Disaster Flames Special Level one - molten ray

Level 25 and 10k yen - flame fields

Level 50 and 25k yen - meteor smash

Level 75 and 75k yen - maximum meteor Limitless Special Level one - red

Level 25 and 20k yen - lapse: blue

Level 50 and 25k yen - maximum blue

Level 75 and 75k yen - hollow purple

Level 100 and 100k yen - domain expansion: ultimate void (requires you to have a domain fragment to unlock) Shrine Special Level one - dismantle

Level 25 and 10k yen - cleave

Level 50 and 25k yen - web slam

Level 75 and 75k yen - fuga

What is the best Jujutsu Zero technique?

There are some great techniques on offer, and you can find out where they all rank with our Jujutsu Zero tier list. However, if you ask us, the absolute best is Shrine, as its abilities unleash vicious slashes that cause serious damage across a vast area, helping you to defeat tough enemies and clear out hordes.

How do I get more Jujutsu Zero techniques?

The only way to get new techniques in Jujutsu Zero is to roll with luminas (remember to check out our code guide to see if you can get some for free). You can hold two techniques at a time, though it may take some time to get your dream combination, as the higher the grade, the less likely you are to get it.