One of the most important mechanics you need to get to grips with is Jujutsu Zero techniques, as they offer you various benefits that can give you a distinct advantage in a fight. In this guide, we'll list them all out for you, along with a deeper look at what they are and how you can unlock them.

Here's everything you need to know about Jujutsu Zero techniques:

What are Jujutsu Zero techniques?

Techniques, also known as Cursed Techniques, are abilities, each with unique sub-skills, that you can unlock - some of them are exceedingly powerful, making little work of your enemies. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will be very familiar with some of them, as the likes of Jogo's Disaster Flames are available in the game.

Jujutsu Zero yechniques: a person wearing white surrounded by white fog

All Jujutsu Zero techniques

In the table below, you can see what techniques are available, along with their stats and grade:

Technique Grade Mastery level and abilities
Exploding Flesh Three
  • Level one - atomic press
  • Level ten and 3k yen - final trick
  • Level 20 and 10k yen - flesh firebomb
Straw Doll Three
  • Level one - nail gun
  • Level five and 3k yen - resonance
  • Level 15 and 10k yen - piercing rain
Cursed Speech Two
  • Level one - move
  • Level 15 and 3k yen - crumble
  • Level 20 and 10k yen - dividing lunge
Ratio Two
  • Level one - fraction
  • Level ten and 3k yen - split barrage
  • Level 20 and 10k yen - dividing lunge
Star Range One
  • Level one - punch
  • Level 15 and 8.5k yen - bullet
  • Level 30 and 15k yen - density
  • Level 55 and 50k yen - black hole
Blood Manipulation One
  • Level one - piercing blood
  • Level 15 and 8.5k yen - blood orbs
  • Level 30 and 15k yen - blood whip
  • Level 50 and 50k yen - blood rain
Disaster Flames Special
  • Level one - molten ray
  • Level 25 and 10k yen - flame fields
  • Level 50 and 25k yen - meteor smash
  • Level 75 and 75k yen - maximum meteor
Limitless Special
  • Level one - red
  • Level 25 and 20k yen - lapse: blue
  • Level 50 and 25k yen - maximum blue
  • Level 75 and 75k yen - hollow purple
  • Level 100 and 100k yen - domain expansion: ultimate void (requires you to have a domain fragment to unlock)
Shrine Special
  • Level one - dismantle
  • Level 25 and 10k yen - cleave
  • Level 50 and 25k yen - web slam
  • Level 75 and 75k yen - fuga

What is the best Jujutsu Zero technique?

There are some great techniques on offer, and you can find out where they all rank with our Jujutsu Zero tier list. However, if you ask us, the absolute best is Shrine, as its abilities unleash vicious slashes that cause serious damage across a vast area, helping you to defeat tough enemies and clear out hordes.

How do I get more Jujutsu Zero techniques?

The only way to get new techniques in Jujutsu Zero is to roll with luminas (remember to check out our code guide to see if you can get some for free). You can hold two techniques at a time, though it may take some time to get your dream combination, as the higher the grade, the less likely you are to get it.

