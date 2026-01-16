Jujutsu Zero tier list January 2026

If you're stuck as to which clan to roll, which weapon to craft, or which techniques to unlock, our Jujutsu Zero tier list is here to save the day, by providing you with a clear, objective list of the best and worst choices in each aspect of the game. If you don't get them right, you could fall behind and get stuck facing low-level foes, which, to be honest, would frustrate anyone.

For another leg up, we recommend you redeem some Jujutsu Zero codes, which can net you freebies like clan rolls, lumens, and experience boosts - all items that will certainly come in handy when dealing with your Jujutsu Zero build.

Here's everything in our Jujutsu Zero tier list:

How to use this tier list

While it's important to have the facts laid out before you when it comes to which clans, weapons, and techniques are the best, make sure you aren't reaching too far out of your comfort zone when you make your choice. Any clan, weapon, or technique should fit your playstyle, so if you die a lot, focus on HP boosting ones, while if you love to watch your damage escalate, you should pick something that focuses on cursed energy. Which choice feels right for you is as important as where it falls in the tier list.

Jujutsu Zero clans tier list

One of your main stat boosts in the game comes from your clan. Jujutsu Zero clans have all kinds of perks to offer, including bonuses to offense and defense stats, as well as util-based ones like cooldown reduction. Below you can find the tier list.

Rank Clan S Gojo, Kashimo, Sukuna, Tengen, Okkotsu A Abe, Fushiguro, Geto, Todo, Zen'in B Inumaki, Kugisaki, Kamo C Fujiwara, Itadori, Miwa, Nanami

Jujutsu Zero weapons tier list

A pivotal factor in whether you'll succeed in your quests or not comes from Jujutsu Zero weapons, which provide your base damage stats, as well as being upgradable, offering even more power. Make your choice using the tier list below.

Rank Weapons S Festering Life Sword A Inverted Spear of Heaven, Dragon Bone B Light Katana

Jujutsu Zero techniques tier list

Another mechanic that lends vast power is the Jujutsu Zero techniques. Each of these abilities have their own strengths and weaknesses, but we have tried to take them all into account with this tier list.

Rank Techniques S Limitless, Shrine, Disaster Flames A Blood Manipulation, Star Range, Ratio B Cursed Speech, Exploding Flesh, Straw Doll

That's all for the Jujutsu Zero tier list - we wish you luck with your clan rolls, crafting, and subsequent adventures.