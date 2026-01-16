Jujutsu Zero weapons guide

For an RPG like Jujutsu Zero, weapons are a pretty important factor in the game. How can you fight demons without the proper tools? The game has a range of weapons available, and if you need to know all about them to pick the right one, we've got you covered - plus, we'll tell you how to upgrade them.

Your experience with weapons will be vastly improved if you have the right materials to get them, so you should redeem Jujutsu Zero codes for the maximum chance to get the most powerful upgrades. Plus, make sure you read up on Jujutsu Zero's clans, as these can help further your quest to become invincible.

Jujutsu Zero weapons

While Jujutsu Zero has a small range of weapons, they certainly pack a punch. Below, we've listed what we know about them, including special effects, rarity, and how to get them.

Weapon Level requirements Effects How to obtain Rarity Dragon Bone Level 300+ Can store and release cursed energy Craft at the Forager NPC using heavenly fragments, special grade crates Special grade Festering Life Sword Level 350+ Unleashes parasitic forces of decay Sorcerer Killer raids, special grade crates Special grade Inverted Spear of Heaven Level 300+ Can neutralise cursed energy techniques Craft at the Forager NPC using cursed iron and heavenly fragments, special grade crates Special grade Light Katana Level 50+ N/A Complete quests given by Lost Wanderer NPC, valuable crate Grade two

How do I level up Jujutsu Zero weapons?

In order to level up your weapons in Jujutsu Zero, head to the Blacksmith NPC in the main area of the game. Upgrading weapons increases their base damage levels, but costs fragments to do so. You can level a weapon up to a maximum of ten before you should think about ascending it.

Ascension is a process you can use to boost your weapon with the most powerful stats in the game, like crit rate, crit damage, and/or cooldown reduction. Of course, given that ascension is the weapon's final form, it takes rarer materials.

What's the best Jujutsu Zero weapon?

As always, the rarer a unit or weapon is, the better it tends to be - if everyone has access to the most OP weapons from the jump, the game would be too easy. It's for that reason that the Festering Life Sword is one of the most powerful weapons - at a level requirement of 350+, it packs a punch for later-stage gamers.

That being said, you should always choose a weapon that suits you and your playstyle, so whether you prefer to work with or without cursed energy in play on the battlefield, that might make a difference.