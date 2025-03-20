You can play Jurassic World Evolution 2 for free right now, but there’s a catch

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available for free on the Epic Game Store right now, where you can oversee all operations across the legendary archipelago in this construction and management game based on the 2015 blockbuster movie. Train your raptors, explore through the wilderness, and participate in important dinosaur research, where the aim of the game, much like the film, is to gather lost dino DNA.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 already has a top spot in our picks for the best Jurassic World games, and for a good reason, because as fun as it is zooming away from a T-Rex or enjoying a blocky version of the universe in the undeniably fun Lego game, the second Evolution game is a dedicated and totally immersive experience. We even get the voices of Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum himself.

You can bioengineer your own dinos, give them unique personality traits and appearances, and then profit from your creations, or take control of the larger compound with a construction and management simulation that rivals some of the best. There are many different dino species to create and manage, with a wealth of customization options so you can evolve the world to your liking.

The Chaos Theory mode also puts you slap bang in the middle of the movie itself, where you can experience pivotal moments from the reboot movie franchise and play out the plot as you see fit. If you want to really cause chaos you can let the dinos run rampant, but we’d rather save John Hammond’s Jurassic Park – justice for the original.

You can get Jurassic World Evolution 2 and all of its DLC for free right now on the Epic Game Store, but you need to act fast, as it’s only available for a week until it goes back up to its usual £49.99. While you’re at it, check out our picks for the best dinosaur games for even more rawrsome fun. Or, if you’re just after some freebies while waiting for the game to download, we have plenty of DC Dark Legion codes and Genshin Impact codes for you, too.