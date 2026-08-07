We're giving away Jurassic World Evolution 2, so prepare for prehistoric park management

Enter our super silurian Jurassic World Evolution 2: Complete Edition giveaway to be in with a chance of winning a copy of the game.

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Jurassic World Evolution 2 
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Come on, admit it, you've always wanted to run your own dinosaur park. Well, with a free copy of Jurassic World Evolution 2: Complete Edition from our giveaway, you can - and you can take it with you on Nintendo Switch 2.

The Jurassic World Evolution series allows you to make your own Jurassic Park and fill it with whichever dinosaurs and attractions you want. It's in-depth, as each dino needs its own special type of habitat in order to thrive. The series is by Frontier Developments, the team behind Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo - so you know it's good.

The Complete Edition includes the base game and every DLC since launch. That means there are more than 120 types of dinosaurs, 11 content packs, and the Dominion Biosyn Expansion pack, which adds to the main story of the game.

We're giving away two Nintendo Switch 2 codes for Jurassic World Evolution 2, locked to the EU region. Our roarsome giveaway runs from August 7 to August 14, 2026, and you can enter below.

You can read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 on Nintendo Switch

Pocket Tactics - Jurassic World Evolution 2 Nintendo Switch 2 code

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We're big fans of dinosaur games here at Pocket Tactics, and can recommend the best Jurassic World games out there if you're in the mood for more prehistoric playtimes.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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