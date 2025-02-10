The Jurassic Park franchise is an odd beast, remaining divisive to even the strongest of fans. Jurassic World Rebirth could start a promising era for the series, as Star Wars: Rogue One director Gareth Edwards steers us into a grittier vision. If that new Jurassic World Rebirth Superbowl footage got the hype train pulling into the station for you, then the next logical step is to combat dinos on your Nintendo Switch for less than $8.

Blending everything from fierce action games to strategic RPG adventures, there are plenty of Jurassic World games to play, but we think that the Jurassic World Aftermath collection is a good place to start. Available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, you can pick up this cel-shaded take on the franchise for just $7.49/£6.24 right now. Originally developed as a title to use with the best VR headsets, the Nintendo Switch ports keep the action on the flat screen, as you stealthily navigate Isla Nublar before the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Keeping yourself hidden from all manner of dinosaur threats is the game here, as you solve puzzles and underlying mysteries as humble security guard Sam. If you like scares and tension to get your adrenaline going, this game will do the trick. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something more relaxed and blockier, then Lego Jurassic World is also enjoying a great discount on Amazon.

Unfortunately, this deal is only available for players in the United Kingdom. However, if you fancy picking it up, Amazon has a limited-time deal on the Lego game, with the listing coming at a very cheap £11.99.

Lego Jurassic World, like other TT Games projects, devotes plenty of time to recreating iconic moments from previous movies. As Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment released the game in 2015, you’ll only get to revisit the first four movies. But do you really want to play through Fallen Kingdom’s story? We didn’t think so.

It’s enough to keep you occupied until Jurassic World Rebirth lands on the big screen this summer, but we’re also hoping that Saber Interactive’s Jurassic Park: Survival will drop around then too. The upcoming FPS game looks promising, leaning into the horror of terrifying creatures threatening to rip you apart at any turn. With any luck, it might just appear on the Nintendo Switch 2.

