Just A RNG Game codes May 2026

Sometimes, the joy of gacha comes just from seeing what you can get, and our Just A RNG Game codes can increase your chances of winning big. Increase your luck and other stats to roll the best resources, and gamble for gambling's sake.

We look for new Just A RNG Game codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back soon for some fresh potions.

Here are all the new Just A RNG Game codes:

testyourluck2 - one consumable luck potion II (new!)

autoreroll - ten stat reroll tickets (new!)

2.5upd - two protection tickets and five stat reroll tickets (new!)

update2 - potions

statupdate - five stat reroll tickets

protectbreak - three protection tickets

testyourluck - one gacha luck potion II

reward1 - 25 stat reroll tickets

newluckstats - ten stat reroll tickets

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so take a look at our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Just A RNG Game codes?

Redeeming Just A RNG Game codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Just A RNG Game in Roblox

Tap the shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter

Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Just A RNG Game Trello?

Yes, Just A RNG Game has its own Trello board. You can view the board by clicking here to learn more about the game's items, craftables, and locations.

Is there a Just A RNG Game Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Just A RNG Game Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to view update logs, take part in giveaways, and chat with the community in English and Korean.

How do I get more Just A RNG Game codes?

The best way to get more Just A RNG Game codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of scouring the internet for new codes and checking that existing ones still work. If you fancy taking a look for yourself, you can try your luck in the game's Discord server and Trello.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Just A RNG Game codes.