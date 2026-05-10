Just A RNG Game codes May 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Just A RNG Game codes for free potions and tickets for boosts to all kinds of stats.

Just A RNG Game codes: A character holding a stick in a Roblox field
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Sometimes, the joy of gacha comes just from seeing what you can get, and our Just A RNG Game codes can increase your chances of winning big. Increase your luck and other stats to roll the best resources, and gamble for gambling's sake.

We look for new Just A RNG Game codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back soon for some fresh potions.

Here are all the new Just A RNG Game codes:

  • testyourluck2 - one consumable luck potion II (new!)
  • autoreroll - ten stat reroll tickets (new!)
  • 2.5upd - two protection tickets and five stat reroll tickets (new!)
  • update2 - potions
  • statupdate - five stat reroll tickets
  • protectbreak - three protection tickets
  • testyourluck - one gacha luck potion II
  • reward1 - 25 stat reroll tickets
  • newluckstats - ten stat reroll tickets

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so take a look at our list of Roblox codes next for more.

Just A RNG Game codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Just A RNG Game codes?

Redeeming Just A RNG Game codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Just A RNG Game in Roblox
  • Tap the shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter
  • Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Just A RNG Game Trello?

Yes, Just A RNG Game has its own Trello board. You can view the board by clicking here to learn more about the game's items, craftables, and locations.

Just A RNG Game codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Just A RNG Game Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Just A RNG Game Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to view update logs, take part in giveaways, and chat with the community in English and Korean.

How do I get more Just A RNG Game codes?

The best way to get more Just A RNG Game codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of scouring the internet for new codes and checking that existing ones still work. If you fancy taking a look for yourself, you can try your luck in the game's Discord server and Trello.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Just A RNG Game codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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