Kabuki codes October 2026

The Yakuza are powerful, but with Kabuki codes, they have nothing on you. You'll become a well-respected beast of the streets of Shinjuku, impressing people with your fighting skills. That's not all, though, as you can hit the karaoke rooms with your incredible voice and eat ramen. Life in the gangs is so multifaceted.

You can redeem codes for rolls, which affect your in-game stats and abilities. Choose a new height, fighting style, nationality, and last name - you can become anyone with the power of these freebies.

Are there any new Kabuki codes?

With the expiration of 500CCU, all the codes have expired for now, but the developer has promised more to follow in the next update. Stay tuned!

Make sure you check out our list of Roblox codes for more freebies in the very best Roblox games.

How do I redeem my Kabuki codes?

It's fairly easy to redeem Kabuki codes, but you'll need to know where to look. Follow the steps outlined below:

Launch Kabuki on Roblox

Hit the person icon at the top of your screen on mobile, or press H on PC

Find the code box underneath your luck multiplier at the top of the screen

Enter your code and press 'submit'

Find out what you got!

How do I get more Kabuki codes?

Unfortunately, only the developers have the power to give us more codes, so you'll have to wait and see when they choose to bring us more gifts. What we can tell you is that once they do, we'll post all the new codes right here. All you have to do is sit back and wait for some more Kabuki goodies to land.

Is there a Kabuki Discord server?

There is a dedicated Kabuki server, which you can join here. There, you'll find very special sneak peeks of upcoming updates to the game, as well as channels to chat with other players and talk to the developers about any questions you might have.

Expired codes:

500CCU

COMBATFIX

JOBS

OG

PATCH

You've claimed your Kabuki codes, and now it's time to head back to the streets before someone robs you - or worse.