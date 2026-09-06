Kaiju Alpha codes September 2026

The meteor's got nothing on you - and neither do the other dinosaurs - when you have Kaiju Alpha codes to boost your stats and help you unlock brand new beasts. Walking up to a dino twice your size and trying not to get stomped to death can be daunting, but the circle of life moves us all, as they say, and with codes, you might beat the odds.

Rewards come in the form of boosts to your exp and cells, so that when you get into a fight, it's well worth your time - even if it is a David-and-Goliath-style situation and you have no chance, at least you can work to get stronger afterwards. Your comeback is imminent.

Here are all the new Kaiju Alpha codes:

KAONTOP - an hour of exp boost and an hour of cell boost

- an hour of exp boost and an hour of cell boost XECRETISREAL - an hour of exp boost and an hour of cell boost

All of your other favorite Roblox games have freebies to redeem, too, so make sure you check out our list of Roblox codes now before they expire.

How do I redeem my Kaiju Alpha codes?

A mercifully simple process: here's how to redeem your Kaiju Alpha codes in Roblox:

Launch Kaiju Alpha on Roblox

Hit 'option' on the main menu

Find the code box at the bottom

Enter your code and hit 'enter' on your keyboard

Find out what you got!

How do I get more Kaiju Alpha codes?

The most straightforward way to get more Kaiju Alpha codes is to bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we keep our lists super fresh and up-to-date. That being said, if you do want to hunt for codes yourself, you can scour the game's social media pages, including the Discord, or join the Sulu Oppa Roblox community group.

Is there a Kaiju Alpha Discord server?

Despite it not appearing on the Roblox page itself, there is a Discord server for Kaiju Alpha. Join it here to get access to game news, dev Q&As, community competitions and giveaways, and a whole host of other channels. All your questions will be answered in time, and you can even make new friends there along the way.

Expired codes:

DeawyGIGACHAD

Srryforbugs

Srryforrevertlevel

Srryforbug

You're all set to rise to the top and dominate your opponents, so good luck and have fun.