Between Zenless Zone Zero, Wuthering Waves, and Love and Deepspace, there are a lot of gacha games to keep up with - but how about another one to check out? Kaiju No.8 The Game brings Naoya Matsumoto's acclaimed manga series to your iPhone and Android devices, with all-new storylines to explore away from the books and anime. To celebrate the game's launch, Akatsuki Games is dishing out some excellent rewards, but you may have missed out on them already.

Ahead of Kaiju No.8 The Game's launch, players could pre-register their interest in the free mobile game, which contributed to a community goal to unlock high-tier rewards. Now that the game is here, Akatsuki Games reveals that players are entitled to a five-star character of their choice, 20 in-game gacha tickets, 100k dimensional crystals, and 100k credits.

You can even add four-star characters Soshiro Hoshina and Mina Ashiro to your roster, too. With over 1.6 million pre-registrations logged, we're wondering, are you part of that initial wave? If you signed up beforehand, then you'd better boot up the game right now, as your rewards are likely waiting to be claimed.

Despite offering a stacked library of characters to use in battle, we're seeing newcomers join the fight. Fans of the source material will recognize Reno Ichikawa, a key player in episode 19 of the anime. Given just a month to master weaponry made from the remnants of Kaiju No.6, this instalment in the series serves as a highlight of the show so far.

However, as I mentioned earlier, Kaiju No.8 The Game doesn't concern itself with the events of the manga or anime. Instead, players can dive into a brand-new story, complete with voice acting, to see what this world is all about. It's a neat way to entice newcomers, considering how dense Kaiju No.8's lore can be at the best of times.

Combat in-game relies on turn-based RPG fights, with up to four members of a squad dealing damage to your enemies. Normal attacks and various skills can give you an advantage, but ultimate abilities are where you'll strike the hardest. You can defeat Kaiju foes by exposing their core weak points and using tactics to bring them down with your fellow heroes.

Kaiju No.8 The Game is also set to land on Steam Deck later this year, but before then, you can check out our list of the best gacha games to keep you busy.