Kanom Tokyo codes January 2026

Whether you're on the side of Ghoul or CCG, using Kanom Tokyo codes is a surefire way to help you get ahead in this Tokyo Ghoul-inspired Roblox game. Getting the best powers isn't easy, as you likely already know, so any opportunity to get additional items to help you grow stronger is only ever a good thing.

The PvP is one of our favorite things about the game, though we all know your chances of winning go hand in hand with the abilities you have. Beyond skills and fighting, we're also fond of exploring Tokyo, battling our way through the different districts, where you can encounter different bosses and enemies.

Here are all of the new Kanom Tokyo codes:

1MVISITS - three clan spins

- three clan spins SorryForShutdown - three clan spins

- three clan spins THANKFOR10KGROUPMEMBER - one stat refund

- one stat refund SORRYFORBUG - ten clan spins, double XP for ten minutes, double yen for ten minutes, and 100k yen

- ten clan spins, double XP for ten minutes, double yen for ten minutes, and 100k yen EugeoZa - 10k yen

- 10k yen THANKFOR100KVISITS - one clan reroll

- one clan reroll Release! - one clan reroll

- one clan reroll COUNTDOWN - double XP for 15 minutes

- double XP for 15 minutes SEWERDOG - one clan reroll

- one clan reroll JackkeyxTei - double XP for 15 minutes

How do I redeem Kanom Tokyo codes?

To redeem Kanom Tokyo codes, you need to follow these steps:

Launch Kanom Tokyo on Roblox

Hit the white bird button on the left side of the screen

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Kanom Tokyo codes?

Kanom Tokyo codes are an efficient way to get XP boosts, clan rerolls, and yen, all of which can help you become stronger. The developer, ValDream Studio, typically releases new codes to celebrate updates and milestones, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to ensure you don't miss out on anything.

Is there a Kanom Tokyo Discord?

Yes, there is a Kanom Tokyo Discord server that you can join. Beyond being a place to learn about the latest news and announcements, you can meet other players who likely enjoy the same anime as you, giving you a whole new community to gush about it with.

How do I get more Kanom Tokyo codes?

Keeping up with the game's social media channels, Discord, and the ValDream Studio Roblox group are ways to track down new Kanom Tokyo codes. However, this is time-consuming, so it can take you away from the game for longer than you may like. Luckily, we're also after some freebies, and we bring every one we find together here, so it's best to check in with us when you need a boost in yen or XP.

Expired codes:

Eugeo

