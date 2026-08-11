Keep the Door Locked codes August 2026

We've all seen those horror movies, right? The ones where ominous people knock at the door, the foolish protagonist opens it, and you're left shouting at the TV, "They're going to kill you!" Well, now we all get to put our money where our mouths are on Roblox, and Keep the Door Locked codes certainly offer an advantage.

While some of the people who knock at your hotel door clearly have some diabolical intentions, some are genuinely in need of help - can you tell the difference between them, or has evil laid claim to your room? Luckily, we can spot the signs so far.

Here are all the new Keep the Door Locked codes:

FIRST_CODE - cash and tickets

- cash and tickets VISITS8MIL - cash and a revive token

- cash and a revive token FREECASH - 5k cash

- 5k cash ROOM! - 3.5k cash

To get more freebies, make sure you stop by our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem Keep the Door Locked codes?

Follow these steps to redeem Keep the Door Locked codes:

Launch Keep the Door Locked on Roblox

Tap the code button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Keep the Door Locked codes?

With these codes, you can get some extra cash and jumpscare tokens, both of which come in very handy because what does it matter if you let the wrong person in when you're rich? Many Roblox developers release codes to celebrate updates, events, and milestones, so make sure you check in again soon to avoid missing out.

Is there a Keep the Door Locked Discord?

If you want to see whether anyone else let in that guy with the creepy smile, you can join the official Keep the Door Locked Discord server and ask your fellow players. Beyond being part of a community, you get to be among the first to learn about the latest news and updates.

How do I get more Keep the Door Locked codes?

If you want to brave the outside world and venture beyond your hotel room, the game's Discord and social media channels are where you can find new codes. However, we're happy to do the heavy lifting for you, making us your best source for freebies, as we put them here in one handy place. We won't even ask you to open the door for us.

That's all of the new Keep the Door Locked codes. Check back soon in case more drop.