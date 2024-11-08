Pokémon meets Adopt Me in this new pet-collecting RPG

Kewlbiverse is a sweet but wacky pet-collecting RPG coming to mobile, and it’s just announced its first closed beta ahead of its release. Developer Aidelweiss has created a charmingly weird fantasy world, where you can build your dream home base, befriend the land’s adorable creatures – called Faeby – and go on epic quests and exciting adventures as you explore the vast open world.

With over 100 Faeby to find and collect, you’ll need all the help you can get if you want to uncover mysteries and puzzles and defeat mystical monsters. But never fear, because you’ll also be able to invite other players to embark on a multiplayer game in the same world, which means you can recruit your friends, assemble a squad, and explore sprawling meadows, cloud-covered mountain ranges, and scorching deserts full of rolling sand dunes.

Whether it’s night or day, Kewlbiverse presents something new to discover, with heaps of treasure or special realms to unlock, and you’ll need to mix and match your Faeby to create the perfect monster-fighting team in each area. You can unlock combos and powerful weapons, so not only do you get to hang out with a bunch of cute little critters, you get to strategize with them to defeat any enemy that stands in your way.

A spokesperson from the Kewlbiverse development team said “we can’t wait for players to explore the rich and vibrant world of Kewlbiverse for the first time. We’ve put our hearts and souls into creating a world filled with uniquely designed Faeby companions and lively adventures. As our first ever game release and RPG, it’s important to us that we gain a thorough understanding of players’ needs and we hope that with our Closed Beta testing, we’ll be able to use what we’ve learnt to bring players a game that is engaging and expansive.”

Kewlbiverse is available for closed beta testing from November 15 in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines on Google Play. You can head to the official Kewlbiverse website to pre-register,