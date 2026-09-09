Kick an Uma codes September 2026

We've collected them, raced them, and now we can kick them. These Kick an Uma codes give you free units and currency in the game so you can afford more horse girls, then give them a good shove and see how far they fly down the track.

Be warned, though - performing a rebirth will reset the umas you get from the codes below, and you can't use codes more than once.

Here are all the new Kick an Uma codes:

300KVISITS - Curren Chan uma

- Curren Chan uma 30KGROUP - Mejiro Palmer uma

- Mejiro Palmer uma 1000CARATS - 1k carats

We keep up with all the latest Roblox codes, so make sure you keep our list bookmarked, and you won't miss any free items in the biggest games.

How do I redeem Kick an Uma codes?

Here's how to redeem the codes in Kick an Uma:

Launch Kick an Uma in Roblox

Click the rainbow colored codes button

Paste or type a code into the box one at a time

Click redeem

There you are - free umas and cash!

What are Kick an Uma codes?

The codes above come right from the game's developer, 30 Dollar Games. So far, it seems that the codes release to celebrate milestones like group members and visits to the game, so the more popular it gets, the more codes will appear. You can get free Umas to use, along with different in-game currencies from the codes we've seen until now.

Is there a Kick an Uma Discord?

You can join a Discord server dedicated to the Uma-themed game using this link. In the server, you can find other players to talk to and discuss your favorite horse girls, and also see any updates the game may get. There are plenty of different sections, so no matter what information you want, you can find it here.

Expired codes:

SORRY4DELAY

Keep checking back here for more Kick an Uma codes for more currency and runners.